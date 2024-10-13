In run-up to polls, NCP leader, ex-MLA Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai, 2 held | Mumbai News

NATIONALIST CONGRESS Occasion (Ajit Pawar faction) chief and three-time MLA Baba Siddique was shot useless by three individuals in Bandra East on Saturday night. The taking pictures occurred on a day when town police have been on excessive alert as a result of two annual Dussehra rallies held by the Shiv Sena.

Siddique, 66, sustained a number of critical accidents and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, the place he was pronounced useless throughout therapy. He was elected as a Congress MLA thrice and represented the Bandra West constituency from 1999 till 2014; he served as a minister within the Congress-NCP authorities from 2004 to 2008.

After being with the Congress for 48 years, he switched his political affiliations earlier this yr, and aligned himself with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. A seasoned politician, he was identified for his flamboyant type and powerful connections with Bollywood. His extremely publicised iftar gatherings attracted quite a few celebrities, together with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Siddique’s killing forward of the Meeting elections that are anticipated to be held in November has kicked off a political storm with Opposition events calling for the resignation of Maharashtra Dwelling Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Calling it an “unlucky” incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated, “We’ll be certain that all responsible might be arrested.”

A view of the situation the place NCP chief Baba Siddique was shot at. (Specific photograph)

In accordance with the police, the assailants fired round 6-7 rounds at Siddique as he left his son’s workplace and was coming into his automotive. Two bullets hit him within the chest, and one hit him within the stomach. The particular person sitting subsequent to Siddique was additionally injured, stated a police supply.

Deven Bharti, Particular Commissioner of Mumbai, who visited the incident web site stated two suspects had been detained for additional questioning. Further Commissioner of Police (West Area) Paramjit Dahiya stated the taking pictures occurred round 9:30 pm and that the investigation had been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Department. The police have additionally seized a (9 mm) pistol from the spot, stated zonal DCP Manish Kalwaniya.

The taking pictures occurred precisely six months after pictures have been fired on the home of Salman Khan, an in depth buddy of Siddique. The 2 incidents occurred in the identical suburb of Bandra. On April 14 morning, 4 rounds have been fired outdoors the actor’s Bandra residence. The crime department later arrested six folks from totally different states. In accordance with the probe by the crime department, the assault was carried out on the behest of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who had threatened actor Salman Khan up to now as effectively.

After the Saturday incident, Chief of Opposition within the Meeting, Vijay Wadettiwar stated, “He (Baba Siddique) was shot useless regardless of Y-level safety. Now we have been warning the federal government concerning the rising legal actions in Mumbai… This authorities has been supporting criminals. We demand {that a} detailed probe must be carried out.”

In accordance with the police, the assailants fired round 6-7 rounds at Siddique as he left his son’s workplace and was coming into his automotive. (Specific Photograph)

Expressing condolences with Siddique’s household, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar stated, “The collapsed legislation and order of Maharashtra is worrying. If the ruling facet and Dwelling Minister are going to run the federal government with this softness then it’s an alarming signal. It doesn’t even want a probe however the ruling facet ought to take up the duty and go away the publish.”

Siddique made a mark in pupil politics in early days, and was elected as a corporator of the Mumbai civic physique on the Congress’s ticket for 2 phrases, in 1992 and 1997. In 1999, he gained from the Bandra West Meeting constituency because the Congress candidate, occurring to retain the seat within the 2004 and 2009 polls.

In 2014, Siddique declared belongings value over ₹75 crore, together with important actual property holdings. He was beforehand underneath scrutiny when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on his Bandra properties in 2017 as a part of a cash laundering investigation associated to a slum rehabilitation venture.

The police reported that three rounds have been fired at Siddique close to the Kherwadi sign junction, near Ram Mandir, an space falling underneath the jurisdiction of the Nirmal Nagar police station. Shell casings from three bullets have been recovered from the crime scene.

Native police and crime department officers are at the moment trying to find the third suspect, who managed to flee. All three assailants had coated their faces with clothes throughout the assault. A homicide case is being registered on the Nirmal Nagar police station in Zone 8. Police sources have indicated that the investigation is exploring all attainable angles, together with disputes over the Sant Dnyaneshwar Society SRA venture.