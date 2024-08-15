In Partnership With AEG Presents, VENU Celebrates Ford Amphitheater Grand Opening

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – The Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs formally opened its doorways this previous weekend with a sold-out, three-night celebration that left an enduring mark on town’s vibrant music scene. The grand opening occasion, hosted by VENU in partnership with AEG Presents, drew over 24,000 attendees, delivering an unforgettable expertise full of world-class performances, particular recognitions, and a spectacular fireworks show.

“With the overwhelming response and success of three offered out exhibits with OneRepublic opening weekend, Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is ready to redefine the reside music expertise and is the way forward for reside leisure within the area.”

A spotlight of the weekend was Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade’s presentation of the distinguished Spirit of the Springs award to Ryan Tedder and Zach Filkins. This esteemed award, given yearly, honors people for his or her notable achievements and lifelong contributions to town. Tedder and Filkins, recognized for his or her deep ties to Colorado Springs, have been celebrated for his or her ongoing dedication to the neighborhood and excellent success as members of OneRepublic’s Grammy-winning band.

Mayor Mobolade expressed his delight in presenting the award, stating, “Ryan and Zach have launched one of the vital profitable pop-rock bands of the twenty first century and have really taken the spirit of Colorado Springs onto worldwide success. Our metropolis is proud to be related to their story as they encourage folks from throughout the globe, and it was a particular night to have them play within the metropolis the place it began in entrance of a crowd of 8,000 folks having fun with the unimaginable sights and sounds of the brand new Ford Amphitheater.”

The grand opening festivities kicked off on August sixth with a particular gentle opening occasion that includes performances by the College of Rock, The Colorado Springs Philharmonic, and nation music star Phil Vassar. The thrill continued by way of the weekend as MAGIC GIANT and OneRepublic took the stage, delivering electrifying performances that captivated the viewers. The amphitheater’s inaugural celebration concluded every night time with a stunning fireworks show, lighting up the Colorado Springs sky in a becoming finale to an unforgettable weekend.

“The opening of Ford Amphitheater marks a brand new period in reside leisure for Colorado Springs,” mentioned JW Roth, Founder and Chairman of VENU. “This weekend’s occasions have been a testomony to the facility of music in bringing folks collectively. We’re past thrilled to have launched this venue with such a momentous event and sit up for many extra memorable nights forward.”

The Ford Amphitheater, an 8,000-seat open-air venue, is poised to develop into a premier vacation spot for reside music lovers nationwide. Owned by VENU and operated in partnership with main live performance promoter AEG Presents, the amphitheater represents a big funding within the arts and the neighborhood.

