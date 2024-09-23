In Iran, the old-time US radio detective ‘Johnny Dollar’ returns to the airwaves

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Whereas tensions stay excessive between the U.S. and Iran, there’s at the very least one American that state radio in Tehran invitations on the air every week for its tens of millions of listeners. It’s simply that he’s a fictional insurance coverage fraud detective who’s been on the case since 1949.

“Yours Really, Johnny Greenback,” a radio program created by CBS that later discovered a loyal listenership in Iran for a Farsi-language model beneath Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi within the Sixties, has returned to Iranian radio.

It’s not clear why precisely the community managed by hard-liners have determined to convey again “the person with the action-packed expense account,” however his reappearance harkens again to an period when Iran and the U.S. loved extremely shut relations.

And the newly produced episodes introduce youthful generations to a personality that many older Iranians nonetheless have a decades-old fondness for, their ears perking up with present’s signature begin with three gunshots and Johnny Greenback answering a ringing cellphone with its title.

“It’s wonderful, it jogs my memory of the ‘60s and ’70s, once I listened to the episodes with my mother and father via a vacuum tube radio,” mentioned Masoud Kouchaki, 73. “We didn’t have any worries aside from guessing how Johnny Greenback would discover the assassin.”

The unique CBS radio present ran from 1949 till 1962 and centered on the instances of Johnny Greenback, an investigator from Hartford, Connecticut. The serial relied on the investigator’s bills account entries — like “$10 deposit on the automotive I rented” or “one greenback, one drink for me” — to propel the story ahead as Greenback interviewed witnesses and suspects within the transatlantic accent frequent to detective tales of the period.

“CBS steadfastly resisted shifting it to tv when tv was peeling off a lot of radio programing, a lot of radio content material, a lot of radio actors,” mentioned John F. Barber, a professor within the digital know-how and tradition program at Washington State College Vancouver and knowledgeable on “Johnny Greenback” and different radio dramas of the period.

“They took a big gamble that radio drama would proceed to draw audiences. … It does come on the finish of the golden age of radio, earlier than tv turned the first leisure supply in America.”

For Iranians, state radio first went on the air in 1940, a part of the efforts by then-ruler Reza Shah to quickly modernize the nation. His son, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, took over in 1941, and for a number of a long time radio remained the important thing media consumed in his rising nation, with the variety of stations few and all state-controlled.

Iran’s model of “Yours Really, Johnny Greenback” dropped the expense account format however stored the noir-light vibe, dramatic music and U.S. location. As a substitute, the reveals would finish with Iranian state radio inviting the general public to jot down in to clarify what clue gave away the responsible occasion, with these getting it proper having an opportunity to win a prize.

Mostafa Nasiri, a 76-year-old retired engineer, remembered successful a watch as a young person in 1966 for answering appropriately.

“It was a treasured present,” he wistfully recounted. “I obtained it from the workplace of the radio broadcaster, and I used to be publicly honored within the faculty for that. Some years later I offered it for some $70.”

After Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the nation’s state radio and tv broadcaster quickly discovered itself managed by hard-line adherents to the nation’s Shiite theocracy. Any program celebrating America discovered itself eliminated after the U.S. Embassy hostage disaster noticed relations collapse. Tehran will have fun the forty fifth anniversary of the takeover this November.

In recent times, pirated Hollywood blockbusters have discovered their manner on air in Iran’s state-controlled channels. Nonetheless, hard-liners stay suspicious of Western reveals, dismissing them as a “cultural invasion” concentrating on Iran’s folks. However many houses have unlawful satellite tv for pc dishes permitting them to observe channels overseas, whereas the web and digital non-public networks assist Iranians circumvent censorship.

That curiosity within the outdoors world doubtless would prolong to a hard-boiled American investigator as nicely.

“You’ve obtained some man he’s on the market, you already know, shopping for drinks, taking cabs, doing all this excellent stuff,” mentioned John C. Abbott, who wrote a three-volume historical past of the U.S. “Johnny Greenback” collection. “Perhaps it was an escape.”

Regardless of that, Johnny Greenback appears to have handed the take a look at, although the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcast hasn’t defined its reasoning for permitting it on air on its Radio Namayesh channel. Ayoub Aghakhani, the director of the newly produced episodes, advised state TV that he determined to make the episodes based mostly on accessible Farsi translations to “appeal to extra audiences” to radio broadcasts.

Folks have “heard about (Johnny Greenback) from both their father or grandfather,” Aghakhani reportedly mentioned. “I discovered that 20-, 30-year-old college students are aware of the opening phrase.”

Up to now, state radio has broadcast 9 episodes and plans to air 17 extra. State radio officers didn’t reply to The Related Press’ questions in regards to the present, nor did CBS in New York.

Among the many younger, there’s a collective shrug at Johnny Greenback’s rebirth as many stay centered on their cellphones.

“It’s a disgrace {that a} radio station of the Islamic Republic is broadcasting an American present,” mentioned Hamid Mohseni, a 29-year-old taxi driver. “I’ll name the radio station to ask them to cease the disagreeable program.”

However for these sufficiently old to recollect him, they’re glad he’s again on the case.

“It’s stunning to take heed to the tales that revive many recollections,” mentioned Mehri Bagheri, a 68-year-old homemaker. “Then I went to one in all my mates’ houses to take heed to the present and have an excellent time.”

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.