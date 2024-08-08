In a surprise attack, Ukraine sends a large force into western Russia : NPR

toggle caption Performing governor of Kursk area Alexei Smirnov’s Telegram channel/AP

KYIV, Ukraine — In a brazen assault that caught Russia off-guard, Ukraine’s navy has despatched a big floor power throughout its border and into western Russia.

The Ukrainian troopers crossed the nation’s northeastern border Tuesday and now seem like a number of miles inside Russia’s Kursk area, the place they’re working in a number of villages.

Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s normal employees, mentioned in a Kremlin briefing Wednesday that some 1,000 Ukrainian troops had been collaborating, backed by dozens of armored autos. Russia has despatched reinforcements in an try to drive the Ukrainians again throughout the border.

Russian chief Vladimir Putin listened to the evaluation with a glance that seemed to be a mix of impatience and disgust. He known as the Ukrainian incursion a “large-scale provocation.”

Ukraine has beforehand backed Russian exiles who carried out restricted cross-border raids, however has by no means performed its personal operation on such a scale.

Ukraine will not be commenting on the present developments, and plenty of particulars stay sketchy. In an interview with NPR, Mykhailo Podolak, one of many high advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declined to offer any specifics.

However normally phrases, he appeared to offer the rationale for the operation, saying Ukraine wanted to drive Russia away from border areas the place it’s launching so many assaults.

“We’ve got to push them again in some areas if we need to make these areas protected for us. We’re creating this buffer zone,” mentioned Podolyak.

But it’s miles from clear that Ukraine can carve out and maintain a buffer zone on Russian territory.



Challenges for Ukraine

Ukraine has far fewer troops than Russia, and a few navy analysts are questioning whether or not this incursion makes navy sense. They are saying Ukraine wants all of the forces in can muster to defend its personal territory.

Poldolak acknowledged Ukraine is having a troublesome time in jap Ukraine, the place Russia has seized quite a few villages in current weeks. Whereas no single village is important, the Russian offensive has gained momentum in a warfare the place the frontline has modified little over the previous yr.

The Ukrainians say the primary Russian intention seems to be the city of Pokrovsk, which serves as a transportation hub for sending Ukrainian troops and provides to the frontlines.

Russia has two key benefits within the preventing. With way more floor troops, the Russians usually ship wave after wave of troopers to hold out assaults. Typically they even assault on bikes, although they usually get reduce down by Ukrainian hearth. Nonetheless, the Russians have gained floor regardless of struggling excessive losses.

Secondly, the Russians have far better airpower and are deploying as many as 250 jet fighters and bombers in frontline areas, based on Podolyak.

Ukraine acquired its first batch of F-16 fighter jets final week. However the 10 or so planes is way wanting the 100-plus planes Ukraine says it must successfully counter Russia within the skies.

“Immediately, our greatest drawback is their supremacy within the air, the massive quantity of glide bombs that give them the chance to assault us from longer distances,” mentioned Podolyak.

Because the identify signifies, glide bombs will be guided to a goal from a distance and have been tough for the Ukrainians to cease.