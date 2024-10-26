Impact on Working Hours during Ramadan Due to Covid-19

Writer

Dr. Hassan Elhais

Could 24, 2020

Federal Regulation quantity 8 of 1980 on UAE Labor Regulation governs all main points as regards to employment within the non-public sector of UAE, together with, however not restricted to the working hours of the staff. Whereby, Article 65 of the Labor Regulation highlights the working hours of the worker and reads as follows:

“The whole variety of regular working hours for grownup laborers will likely be eight hours of the day or forty-eight hours out of every week. The amount of hours may be expanded to 9 hours out of day-after-day for people working in commerce sector, lodgings/lodges, cafeterias, safety, and totally different employments whose growth may be settled on by beliefs of a alternative from the Minister of Labor. Furthermore, the each day variety of working hours may be decreased for exhausting or harmful works and such by prudence of a alternative from the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

As well as, the working hours of the non-public sector throughout Ramadan interval will likely be diminished by two hours.

Lastly, the interval spent in transportation to succeed in the workplace or the employment premises shall not be included whereas calculating the working hours of the worker.”

The aforementioned provision is relevant to all the staff working in any employment no matter their faith.

The involved article by Employment Legal professionals of Dubai isn’t solely restricted to the working hours throughout Ramadan interval, nevertheless, it extends to debate concerning the modifications in Ramadan routine on account of COVID-19 scenario. The nation continues to be underneath lockdown and the Disinfection Programme has been diminished to eight hours, i.e. from 10:00 pm to six:00 am through the holy month of Ramadan. The motion limitations arrange by the federal government will stay the identical and inhabitants are simply permitted out for primary staple/medicine and indispensable employment. The Ministry of Well being, Ministry of Inside and the Nationwide Emergency, Disaster and Catastrophe Authority reported the transfer, to encourage day-by-day life requirements for residents and exile occupants through the fasting month of Ramadan. The specialists centered on that shops and outlets should deal with the wellbeing and safety pointers together with the preventive measures prompt by the federal government with a purpose to forestall the additional unfold of the coronavirus. These incorporate not allowing purchasers previous 30 p.c of the all out restrict, maintenance of a distance in any occasion of two meters between two purchasers, and strict restrictions to trigger panic or crowd in anywhere to comprise the unfold of COVID-19.

Though the timings in Ramadan interval has been diminished and the federal government has eliminated some restrictions over journey, it’s but not secure to journey freely and it’s at all times advisable to maneuver out of the home solely when it’s mandatory to stop any additional unfold of the virus. UAE authorities is allocating all measures to permit people to purchase requirements throughout Ramadan interval and the non-public sector has been requested to restrict the variety of staff visiting the employment premises and to cut back the working hours. We want you all a wholesome and secure Ramadan.