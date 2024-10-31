Imax CEO Doesn’t Deny Talks With Netflix for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’

Will Aslan the lion show to be the hero that convinces Netflix to melt its stance concerning theatrical and provides Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia sequence a run in some 2,000 cinemas globally?

Imax and Netflix are certainly in preliminary talks concerning Narnia, sources inform The Hollywood Reporter. One plan being mentioned is to launch the occasion pic over Thanksgiving 2026 earlier than making it accessible to its subscribers over Christmas. Whether or not that will be a long-enough window to fulfill theater circuits that function Imax auditoriums is the large query, and the potential stumbling block.

Phrase of Gerwig’s marketing campaign has reopened outdated wounds and sparked angst amongst each studios and the nation’s prime movie show circuits.

Studios gained’t be completely happy if Imax carves out time throughout the vacation season for a Netflix movie that isn’t getting a standard window, which has already shrunk dramatically within the post-pandemic period to wherever from 30 to 65 days (smaller titles can go to the house even earlier).

The conversations originated after Gerwig, who directed the blockbuster 2023 film Barbie, approached Imax. Sources say she in the end spoke instantly with Imax CEO Wealthy Gelfond, whose large-format screens are revered by filmmakers, together with James Cameron and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer, which Nolan shot largely with Imax-certified cameras, did big enterprise on Imax screens regardless of being an grownup historic drama.

Imax inventory noticed a bump Tuesday upon information of the talks between Imax and Netflix, the place co-CEO Ted Sarandos has lengthy been unwilling to abide by a standard theatrical window, a lot to the frustration of filmmakers, together with Martin Scorsese. Netflix broke its personal precedent when giving Scorsese’s The Irishman an unique launch, nevertheless it nonetheless wasn’t lengthy sufficient (Netflix started experimenting a yr earlier with Roma).

Nor does the streamer report grosses. As a substitute, it places its awards contenders and high-profile authentic movies in a restricted variety of cinemas keen to play them (it additionally purchased or leased two prized cinema homes in Los Angeles and New York Metropolis, The Egyptian and The Paris).

Throughout an earnings name Wednesday, Gelfond wouldn’t touch upon the standing of conversations with Netflix, however didn’t refute studies. “Actually, as you already know, administrators, movie studios are all leaning into the Imax expertise,” the CEO mentioned. He added, “we’re at all times innovating and searching for new approaches to eventizing content material.”

It’s unclear as to how far Imax can be keen to go when it comes to alienating its exhibition companions had been it to affix forces with Netflix.

Gerwig’s deal to direct Narnia was introduced in early July 2023, weeks earlier than Barbie opened on the field workplace and become a cultural phenomenon, grossing north of $1.44 billion. Her clout, evidently, elevated exponentially, and he or she seems keen to make use of that clout to convey Narnia to theaters.

Many throughout Hollywood are questioning if Gerwig is reacting to current occasions concerning a high-profile undertaking starring her Barbie star-producer, Margot Robbie.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Movement Photos Group beat out Netflix to make Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, particularly partially due to its dedication to provide the movie a full worldwide theatrical launch. Robbie and Jacob Elordi are hooked up to star within the function undertaking, which hails from MRC and generated intense curiosity from streamers and studios.

Matt Belloni at Puck first reported the information of the talks between Gerwig and Imax.