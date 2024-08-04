‘I’m trying to make it’: Jimmy Carter’s goal is to vote for Kamala Harris | Jimmy Carter

Nearing his a hundredth birthday and in hospice care since February 2023, the previous president Jimmy Carter reportedly has one aim: voting for Kamala Harris towards Donald Trump.

“I’m solely attempting to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter informed his son Chip this week, as his grandson Jason Carter recounted to the Atlanta Journal-Structure.

Harris, Carter’s fellow Democrat, will face the Republican Trump for the presidency on 5 November. Carter’s a hundredth birthday will fall on 1 October.

A Democrat who was within the White Home from 1977 to 1981, Carter is the oldest dwelling president. In ailing well being for a number of years, his household introduced that he entered hospice care on 18 February 2023. Many took that announcement to imply Carter was close to the top of his life.

And the following month, the present president, Joe Biden, stated he had been requested to ship Carter’s eulogy.

Biden additionally stated Carter’s medical doctors had “discovered a method to hold him going for lots longer than they anticipated as a result of they discovered a breakthrough”.

In October 2023, because the White Home celebrated Carter’s 99th birthday, the previous Democratic Nationwide Committee chairperson Donna Brazile stated the previous Georgia governor was “a towering, previous southern oak … pretty much as good as they arrive and difficult as they arrive”.

The next month, Carter’s spouse, Rosalynn Carter, died aged 96. The couple, who campaigned for human rights and psychological well being reform, had been married for 77 years, via Jimmy Carter’s time within the US navy, in Georgia state politics, within the White Home and in a post-presidency broadly thought to be one of the vital productive.

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel peace prize, “for his many years of untiring effort to seek out peaceable options to worldwide conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to advertise financial and social improvement”.

In 2021, he informed the Related Press the key to an extended life was “to marry the proper individual”.

On Saturday, the Journal-Structure stated Jason Carter stated his grandfather had in latest days been “extra alert and all for politics and the battle in Gaza”, the latter a difficult problem for Harris to navigate, not least as she nears a choice on her vice-presidential choose.

Jason Carter stated his grandfather a couple of days in the past voiced his want to vote for Harris, who has served as Biden’s vice-president. Jimmy Carter expressed his assist for Harris when Chip Carter requested if he was attempting to make it to 100.

Because the Journal-Structure famous, early voting in Georgia begins on 15 October – two weeks previous the previous president’s centenarian birthday.