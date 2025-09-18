“I’m Confident” – Virgil van Dijk Previews Liverpool’s Clash with Atletico Madrid

Virgil van Dijk Sets the Tone Ahead of Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

As Liverpool prepare for their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, captain Virgil van Dijk has made clear the sense of focus and ambition within the squad. The Dutch defender addressed the media with the calm authority that has come to define his career, touching on Liverpool’s readiness, the arrival of Alexander Isak and the challenge of facing Diego Simeone’s side.

Van Dijk on Alexander Isak and Liverpool’s attack

Liverpool’s summer signing Alexander Isak has generated excitement among supporters and Van Dijk was quick to praise the striker’s impact in his first training sessions.

“Very good. Very eager, obviously the quality has been shown already from the first session… it’s been a good week for him. Let’s see tomorrow,” Van Dijk explained.

The Liverpool captain emphasised that Isak’s arrival was not a luxury addition but a necessary replacement following key departures. He also reminded that price tags and outside pressure are irrelevant inside the dressing room.

“We want to perform, we want to show that we have the quality to play on the highest level, to play for Liverpool and to play Champions League football. Hopefully for him, score a lot of goals and that’s it. Just work hard, enjoy being the No.9 for Liverpool and be important for the group with your goals, assists, link-up play, help others – and that’s the only thing you have influence on.”

Prepared for the Champions League challenge

Arne Slot’s side have started the Premier League season with four wins from four, creating momentum ahead of Europe’s biggest stage. Van Dijk acknowledged that fitness and consistency will be crucial if Liverpool are to compete across competitions.

“Well, hopefully we are. We have to stay fit, that’s the main thing… it’s far too easy to say it than to actually do it but that’s the responsibility that we all have as players in order to be at our best.”

On his personal motivation, Van Dijk made clear that European glory remains a driving force. “Obviously when I signed my deal I would hope to win everything that I’m going to participate in… I’m confident that we can show Europe that we are a fantastic team but you have to work for it.”

Atletico Madrid’s test at Anfield

Facing Atletico Madrid under Simeone remains one of the sternest assignments in Europe. Van Dijk recalled past disappointment against them at Anfield but balanced that with admiration for their resilience.

“It’s a team that works so hard, it’s a world-class manager… they are just a very difficult team to beat and they will never give up – that’s the mentality they have.”

Liverpool are aware of Atletico’s tactical flexibility, often deploying two strikers and challenging defences physically and mentally. Van Dijk welcomes that variety. “No matter what you are going to face you have to make sure that you are at your best together with your partner… it’s nice because you have to adapt at times as well. That’s a good thing and I really enjoy it.”