Ilona Maher Gushes Over Friendship With Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher was over the moon that Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce took the time to assist her girls’s rugby sevens workforce on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Kylie and I comply with one another [and] are mutual pals on-line, and so we’ve chatted earlier than,” Maher, 27, solely instructed Us Weekly on Thursday, August 8, whereas discussing her partnership with Secret Outlast deodorant. “I used to be so completely satisfied that she got here to the sport and introduced Jason … as a result of we wish to get extra eyes on [the sport and] to get a soccer man like that to look at the sport was so cool.”

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 32, supported Group USA at two of their rugby matches, the place the retired Philadelphia Eagles heart’s wardrobe made headlines.

“The primary day, he wore a very tight rugby jersey after which the subsequent day he got here, my household received to fulfill him,” Maher recalled. “I believe my mother gave him one of many shirts that they’d made for me and it was so cool.”

As seen in now-viral social media snaps, Jason sported a crimson, white and blue button-down with a number of pictures of Maher’s head throughout the entrance.

“He wore that to gymnastics and he received to toss the ball round with my dad,” Maher quipped on Thursday. “It was so cool to see. I believe he’s only a actually down-to-earth dude, and he, I believe, appreciated watching the rugby. I believe extra folks can get into it like Jason.”

The ladies’s U.S. rugby workforce in the end took house the bronze medal within the Olympic match.

“It’s been loopy. Been plenty of interviews, all types of issues,” she gushed to Us, revealing that there’s been no additional replace about discovering love within the Olympic Village, which she jokingly in comparison with Love Island through TikTok. “Additionally … everybody else is competing within the villa as effectively, so it’s very exhausting to even meet folks to exit and hang around with folks. We’re all centered on our video games after which as soon as we win, possibly can have some enjoyable. The Olympics isn’t finished, however I’ve been a busy working woman.”

Courting within the village hasn’t been Maher’s prime precedence in comparison with her love of rugby. The game and her teamwork together with her fellow athletes additionally impressed her new partnership with Secret Outlast deodorant.

“I believe what actually made me wish to companion with Secret is that it was a team-minded factor, as effectively. I like my teammates [and] I wish to see my teammates succeed,” she instructed Us. “So to have a model like Secret wish to create a rugby marketing campaign that we’ve by no means seen earlier than within the U.S. and likewise contain my teammates [and to] showcase rugby on this mild was so thrilling for not solely me, however I believe all of USA rugby, my coaches [and] workers.”

Filming the industrial was “so enjoyable” for Maher, who really makes use of and trusts the product each day.

