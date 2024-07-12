Iggy Azalea MOTHER Coin Surges 58% On DWF Labs Collaboration Announcement

The well-known token impressed by Australian singer Iggy Azalea, the Mom Iggy (MOTHER) token on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, skilled a big surge of 58% on Thursday, rising as the highest performer out there, because the meme coin introduced a brand new collaboration with Web3 investor and market maker DWF Labs.

Iggy Azalea Collaboration With DWF Labs

DWF Labs, by a sequence of posts on social media platform X (previously Twitter), introduced its strategic partnership with now crypto investor Iggy Azalea, as the corporate just lately signaled a brand new chapter for the corporate, specializing in “subsequent technology” liquidity partnerships to assist crypto tasks.

Associated Studying

In response to the collaboration, Iggy Azalea revealed that she had loaned her complete MOTHER token holdings to DWF Labs and Wintermute, an algorithmic buying and selling agency specializing in digital property.

By entrusting her holdings to those market makers, Azalea expressed confidence of their experience and talent to extend the token’s stability and finance. One person on social media emphasised the importance of this transfer, highlighting that the founder tokens at the moment are locked, guaranteeing the token’s “unruggable” nature.

Nevertheless, no additional particulars on the collaboration have been offered by both occasion, leaving questions as to how the partnership will doubtlessly enhance MOTHER’s value or its stability within the coming months.

MOTHER Worth Evaluation

This newest partnership provides to Iggy Azalea’s rising involvement with the meme coin, because the singer unveiled plans in June to revive a telecommunications firm she co-founded, which had an instantaneous optimistic influence on the worth of the MOTHER token, leading to a 27% spike on the time of the announcement.

Azalea shared her imaginative and prescient of permitting MOTHER and Solana token holders to make use of their tokens to buy telephones or month-to-month wi-fi plans.

The singer revealed in her assertion that the fee infrastructure for these transactions might be dealt with by expertise firm Sphere Labs, with cellphone companies offered by Unreal Cellular, which led to a value spike above the $0.2300 mark for the meme coin.

Associated Studying

With the current announcement and the partnership of the meme coin with DWF Labs, the token surged almost 60% within the early hours of Thursday, with the MOTHER token hitting a 5-day excessive of $0.04816.

Nevertheless, after the preliminary hype surrounding the inception of the meme coin, MOTHER has steadily declined after hitting an all-time excessive of $0.2306 on June sixth, now down 85% from that stage.

At the moment, the token has corrected to its present buying and selling value of $0.0347, which reveals the volatility skilled over the previous month, whereas the token additionally notes a 16% value drop over the previous seven days.

Nevertheless, within the potential situation the place the present uptrend continues, $0.0349 would be the subsequent impediment to beat for the meme coin, because it has acted as a resistance wall for the token prior to now week. However, the following assist stage is at $0.286.

Featured picture from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com