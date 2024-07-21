IDF says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks

The Israeli military mentioned Saturday it has struck a number of Houthi targets in western Yemen following a deadly drone assault by the insurgent group in Tel Aviv the day prior to this. The Israeli strikes seemed to be the primary on Yemeni soil for the reason that Israel-Hamas conflict started in October.

“A short time in the past, IDF fighter jets struck army targets of the Houthi terrorist regime within the space of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the lots of of assaults carried out in opposition to the State of Israel in latest months,” the IDF mentioned in a press release that NBC Information obtained.

Israel’s airstrikes killed three and injured not less than 87 folks, mentioned Dr. Anees Alasbahi, spokesperson for the Houthis’ Ministry of Well being in Sanaa. Many of the injured sustained extreme burns, he mentioned.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned the strikes had been a “direct response” to Friday’s assault on Israel.

“The port we attacked just isn’t an harmless port,” he mentioned in a information briefing. “It was used for army functions, it was used as an entry level for lethal weapons equipped to the Houthis by Iran.”

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam wrote on social media platform X that Yemen was subjected to “blatant Israeli aggression” that focused gasoline storage services and the province’s energy station. He mentioned the assaults intention “to extend the struggling of the folks and to strain Yemen to cease supporting Gaza.”

Abdulsalam mentioned the assaults will solely make the folks of Yemen and its armed forces extra decided to help Gaza. Mohamed Ali al-Houthi of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen wrote on X that “there can be impactful strikes.”

Smoke and flames rise from a web site in Al Hudaydah, Yemen, on Saturday. AP

A media outlet managed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV, mentioned the strikes on storage services for oil and diesel on the port and on the native electrical energy firm brought about deaths and accidents, and several other folks suffered extreme burns. It mentioned there was a big fireplace on the port and energy cuts had been widespread.

Footage and movies confirmed a big quantity of smoke rising from the fiery blast.

In a press release, Hamas condemned the airstrikes that they known as a “bloodbath and a harmful escalation.”

The Houthis claimed accountability for a drone strike close to a U.S. Embassy department workplace in Tel Aviv on Friday that killed not less than one individual and injured a number of others.

An explosion rang out after a drone struck the world, an IDF official mentioned in a information briefing.

A 50-year-old man was discovered lifeless in an condominium constructing that appeared to have been hit by the strike, Zaki Heller, a spokesman for Magen David Adom, Israel’s medical emergency service, mentioned in a press release. The IDF official confirmed the dying of a civilian and mentioned not less than 10 others had been injured within the assault.