ICYMI – Peter Barca, Angelina Cruz, and concerned constituent speak out on Bryan Steil’s extreme record on abortion and IVF – WisPolitics

MADISON, Wis. — In the present day, Peter Barca, State Meeting candidate Angelina Cruz, and a involved constituent from Congressional District 1 held a press convention calling out Bryan Steil for his excessive anti-abortion document and refusal to assist laws that will defend reproductive well being care and IVF therapies.

Peter Barca and Kathy Waligora shared private tales of how IVF therapies have enabled them to develop their households. If it have been as much as Bryan Steil and fellow Republicans, girls all through Wisconsin wouldn’t have entry to abortion, fertility therapies, and even emergency contraception and contraception.

Watch the press occasion right here and see what audio system needed to say, partly, beneath:

Congressional Candidate Peter Barca: “We’re right here right now as a result of we need to speak about defending girls’s reproductive freedom, and sadly, my opponent [Bryan Steil] is basically an extremist on this situation. He’s one of many few Republicans that signed an amicus transient to finish Roe v. Wade after which celebrated it as an excellent day in America […] he helps a nationwide abortion ban which, if that have been to go, that will rip away the reproductive freedoms actually of all girls on this nation so it’s an important situation, it’s essential for companies which can be offered proper right here in Racine that actually can be in danger.”

Meeting candidate Angelina Cruz: “Not solely did Bryan Steil name the overturn of Roe ‘an excellent victory,’ however he’s gone above and past to take girls’s reproductive freedoms. Steil went as far as to signal on to an amicus transient in Dobbs v. Jackson, asking the court docket to overturn Roe. He additionally launched a press release saying Dobbs v. Jackson would carry this essential situation again to the States. Bryan Steil knew precisely what this is able to imply for Wisconsin, although; he knew that Wisconsin’s 1849 regulation banned abortion. [..] To make issues worse, he refused to signal any laws that will assist girls and households who suffered below Wisconsin’s ban. Bryan Steil prioritizes stripping reproductive freedoms as a core tenet of his political ideology, leaving girls and households throughout the state of Wisconsin behind.”

Kathy Waligora: “There is no such thing as a query that my daughter wouldn’t be right here right now have been it not for entry to abortion care and insurance coverage protection for IVF. So my household watched in horror when Roe v. Wade was overturned when she was only one month previous and once more as IVF therapies have been halted in Alabama earlier this 12 months. Our households need to exist, and I need to lastly watch one in all my youngsters develop. […] I met with Bryan Steil as my member of Congress earlier this summer season. I attempted to share my story and requested him to assist the Entry to Household Constructing Act. I used to be actually shocked when he stopped me mid-sentence, informed me that my private expertise wasn’t that essential, what occurred in Alabama wouldn’t occur in Wisconsin, and he wished to speak in regards to the subsequent factor. I pushed again. I informed him there was no proof or assure that that was the case, and was dismissed once more. Bryan Steil says he helps IVF, however he refuses to take even probably the most primary motion to reveal that. I do know firsthand what it’s prefer to stay in Wisconsin as a lady after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and let me let you know, it didn’t really feel just like the ‘nice victory’ that Bryan Steil described it as.”