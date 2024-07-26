Iconic, beautiful national park damaged

A welcome rain was falling Friday over components of western Canada, the place wildfires have been devastating a few of the most lovely pure landscapes within the nation – and the world.

Two fires transferring at speeds of greater than 60 miles-an-hour converged within the Canadian Rockies on Wednesday, burning by means of the city of Jasper — alongside the Athabasca River in Alberta, Canada — destroying almost a 3rd of its buildings.

Greater than 25,000 residents and guests had been evacuated this week from the vacationer city and surrounding Jasper Nationwide Park, officers stated.

