Iconic Bakersfield Venue Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace Up For Sale

BAKERSFIELD (CelebrityAccess)—Buck Owens Crystal Palace, the legendary Bakersfield music venue designed by Nation Music Corridor of Famer, has been put up on the market by the muse that has run it because the musician’s loss of life in 2006.

The Buck Owens Personal Basis introduced their resolution in an announcement that, partly, “We’re pleased with the legacy of the Crystal Palace… 28 years of the perfect of native and nationwide leisure, nice meals and hundreds of particular events. Since Buck’s passing in 2006, we’ve tried to take care of the excellence that he anticipated, even because it grew to become increasingly more troublesome throughout these difficult instances of accelerating meals and labor prices. A mix of this enterprise local weather and the needs of the Owens relations to step again from the tasks of administration requires discovering new house owners to make the most of this lovely venue.”

In closing, the assertion says, “We all know Buck would need us to thank the folks of Bakersfield and followers from world wide for all of their help over the previous 28 years.”

A Texas native, Owens moved to Bakersfield within the Fifties. Along with his band, the Buckaroos, he earned his first hit music in 1963 with “Act Naturally.” Over a number of a long time, Owens launched a number of hit information, often appeared on the hit TV present “Hee Haw,” and had 21 No. 1 hits.

The Palace, positioned at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., is intently linked with different close by Buck Owens-owned property—heritage Nation radio station KUZZ-AM/FM, which Owens initially bought in 1966.

In a social media submit, KUZZ PD Brent Michaels acknowledged, “Legendary. Buck Owens, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs carried out on that stage. I take into consideration that each time I stroll on it with a microphone to start out a present.”

The Crystal Palace notes, “When you’ve got tickets to any upcoming Crystal Palace live performance, all occasions are persevering with as deliberate.”