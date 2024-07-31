Ice-T, Joe Budden More Remember the Rapper-Actor

Rapper Chino XL has died at age 50, his household introduced in an announcement posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday (July 30). Born Derek Keith Barbosa, Chino XL handed away peacefully at his house on Sunday (July 28); no explanation for dying was revealed.

“Chino is survived by his youngsters, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mom, Carole; and his former longtime associate Stephanie,” the assertion shared.



“Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — however a very powerful one was Lady Dad. And what he gave us most in that function was his power, straightforwardness, and skill to be tremendous lifelike,” Chino XL’s daughters added in a joint message. “The primary factor we’re feeling now could be that our Dad is at peace, and so we’re at peace.”

Born within the Bronx and raised in East Orange, N.J., Chino shaped the Artwork of Origin duo with Kerri Chandler, and so they signed to Def Jam Recordings by way of Warner in 1991. Chino XL went on to succeed in acclaim in his solo profession.

His Right here to Save You All debut — that includes collabs with Kool Keith an Ras Kass — arrived in 1996 and reached No. 56 on the Prime R&B Albums chart. Chino adopted up with I Advised You So in 2001 and Poison Pen in 2006, in addition to 2012’s Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary.

Chino XL has notched collaborations through the years with Kool G Rap, Proof, J. Dilla and B-Actual amongst others. He additionally earned some stripes in Hollywood as an actor in motion pictures resembling Alex & Emma, whereas showing in tv exhibits resembling CSI: Miami, The Younger and the Stressed and Reno 911!

Extra lately on the music facet, Chino related with Stu Bangaz for his or her God’s Carpenter joint venture in 2023. He additionally made an look on “Pedulum Swing,” which landed on Rakim’s G.O.Ds Community – Reb7rth album final Friday (July 26).

There was an outpouring of help from the hip-hop group because the information of his dying.

“My uncle knew i hate giving the web even a fraction of my ache if it isnt on vinyl. There are not any quantity of tears that might ever deliver me peace. No quantity of phrases that might ever deliver me solace,” his niece Woman London wrote partly in a prolonged Instagram tribute. “Uncie, Thanks for nerding out with me. For gifting me with the love of phrases and data. Literature and rhythmical composition. On your coronary heart… bigger than your physique (fairly actually) . Your Legacy lives on, without end. I promise im gonna take all of it the best way there.”

Ice-T additionally remembered his good friend on social media. “This one REALLY hurts… Yesterday morning I obtained the terrible information and didn’t need to imagine it was true,” the musician and Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photograph of the late artist. “I’ve misplaced so many homies however THIS one obtained me Fd up. Individuals know he was an unbelievable MC. However Chino was a very GREAT MAN. It is a tragedy. My love and condolences exit to his household. Homie you might be liked by so many. Relaxation in Peace Homie.”

Discover extra reactions to the information of Chino XL’s dying beneath.

Rattling… RIP to the legend Chino XL 🙏🏾 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 29, 2024

We spoke on the telephone the opposite day and laughed. Our careers have been tied collectively because the Wake Up Present freestyles a long time in the past. I’m fucked up. Relaxation in Peace my brother Chino XL 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Criminal 🏴🏳️🏴 (@CrookedIntriago) July 30, 2024

Relaxation in Peace to one of many true Icons of the HipHop Underground CHINO XL.

A legendary lyricist, an excellent good friend and an excellent man. you might be missed and liked — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) July 30, 2024

CHINO XL. That was my man. Smh. RIP. — Alchemist Sort Beat (@Alchemist) July 30, 2024

hurts to write down, RIP Chino XL. — Proof (@Proof) July 29, 2024