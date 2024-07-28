Ice Spice Says Taylor Swift Taught Her How to Watch Football

Ice Spice is letting followers in on why she appeared so confused on the Tremendous Bowl earlier this 12 months. Spoiler alert: It’s as a result of she was.

The 24-year-old rapper appeared on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, July 26, and talked about her expertise watching the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tackle the San Francisco 49ers with Taylor Swift, 34, who is courting Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce.

At one level through the interview, host Fallon, 49, confirmed a clip the place Swift gave the impression to be explaining one thing to Ice Spice through the huge sport and requested, “Have been you confused?”

“I used to be extremely confused. I’m nonetheless confused,” Ice Spice admitted.

When Fallon inquired about her information of soccer, the “Did It First” rapper stated, “That day I had a way of understanding, but it surely simply went away.”

Reflecting on her Tremendous Bowl expertise, she confessed, “I truthfully would simply wait till Taylor cheered,” earlier than becoming a member of in.

In the course of the interview, Ice Spice additionally dished concerning the second she discovered that Swift needed her to be on the remix of her track “Karma.” She revealed that when she heard the information from her supervisor, she initially saved her cool however later “bawled my eyes out” and had a second of disbelief alone in her closet, saying to herself, “Taylor needs to work with me.”

Their collaboration on the “Karma” remix in 2023 peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

The track sparked rumors that the “Fortnight” singer was utilizing their friendship for clout, which Ice Spice lately refuted throughout a Rolling Stone interview on Thursday, July 25.

“[It’s] so impolite to me, [because] why would she not wish to be my buddy?” Spice informed the outlet. “Taylor f—ks with me. She’s so humorous. I feel our personalities mesh very well.” Ice Spice additional emphasised their closeness, describing Swift as her “closest celeb buddy.”

Previous to Kelce, Swift was briefly romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Healy had been concerned in a scandal in February 2023 by which he made disparaging remarks about Ice Spice on “The Adam Friedland Present” podcast. Regardless of the controversy, Swift and Spice launched “Karma,” which some followers interpreted as a clapback to Healy.

Ice Spice confirmed that Healy did apologize to her, and that she wasn’t as upset by his feedback as others had been.

“I truly was late as f—ok to that,” she informed Rolling Stone of the incident.” I didn’t learn about it till like a month after or one thing like that. He apologized a number of occasions, however I didn’t notice how huge of a deal it was to different folks. I really feel like folks simply needed one thing to be mad about, I suppose. I wasn’t indignant or unhappy or something. I used to be simply type of confused. I by no means actually cared about that.”