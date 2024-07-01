Ian McKellen withdraws from tour of his play to ‘protect my recovery’ after fall from stage

LONDON (AP) — Actor Ian McKellen mentioned Monday he’s withdrawing from a U.Ok. tour of his newest play as a result of he wants extra time to recuperate after falling off the stage at a London theater final month.

McKellen, 85, mentioned his accidents “enhance daily.”

“It’s with the best reluctance that I’ve accepted the medical recommendation to guard my full restoration by not working within the meantime,” he mentioned in an announcement.

The “Lord of the Rings” star spent three nights in a London hospital after tumbling from the stage throughout a efficiency of “Participant Kings” on the Noel Coward Theatre on June 17.

The play is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s two “Henry IV” historical past performs, directed by Robert Icke. A number of performances had been canceled after the incident earlier than the run resumed with understudy Devid Semark within the function of Falstaff.

Producers mentioned Semark would proceed to play the half throughout a nationwide tour that runs July 3-27.

McKellen, who performed Gandalf within the “Lord of the Rings,” and Magneto within the “X-Males” movies, is considered one of Britain’s most acclaimed Shakespearean actors, with roles together with Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear.

He has gained a Tony Award — for “Amadeus” — a number of Olivier Awards, and has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards, 5 Emmys and several other BAFTA awards.