Ian McKellen ‘In Good Spirits’ After Falling Off the Stage in London

UPDATE: 6/18 5:45 p.m. ET — Ian McKellen took to X to interrupt his silence after his hospitalization on Tuesday, June 18.

“I need to thank everybody for his or her variety messages and assist,” he shared in an announcement. “Because the accident, throughout a efficiency of Participant Kings final evening, my accidents have been recognized and handled by a sequence of specialists, specialists and nurses working for the Nationwide Well being Service. To them, in fact, I’m massively indebted. They’ve assured me that my restoration will probably be full and speedy and I’m trying ahead to returning to work.”

UPDATE: 6/18 1:48 p.m. ET — The Wednesday, June 19, efficiency of Ian McKellen’s play, Participant Kings, has been canceled following the actor’s fall.

“We’re delighted that Ian is recovering effectively, and stay up for him returning to the manufacturing as quickly as he’s prepared,” the present introduced through X on Tuesday, June 18. “We are going to maintain audiences up to date concerning remaining performances this week.”

These with tickets for the Wednesday program will probably be contacted, per the publish. The present will “stay up for welcoming audiences again” to the theater on Thursday, June 20.

Unique story beneath:

Ian McKellen was hospitalized after falling off the stage throughout his efficiency in a London play.

McKellen, 85, was performing in a battle scene within the West Finish’s Participant Kings when he misplaced his footing and fell on Monday, June 17, the BBC reported. He cried out, asking for assist, and was rushed to the hospital whereas the Noël Coward Theatre canceled the present and evacuated the viewers.

“Thanks to our viewers and most of the people for his or her effectively needs following Ian’s fall throughout this night’s efficiency of Participant Kings,” the theater stated in an announcement afterward. “Following a scan, the good [National Health Service] group have assured us that he’ll make a speedy and full restoration and Ian is in good spirits.”

The manufacturing canceled the efficiency of Participant Kings — a revival of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Elements One and Two — on Tuesday, June 18, “so Ian can relaxation,” the assertion continued, including, “Thanks to docs Rachel and Lee who had been readily available within the viewers and to all of the venue employees for his or her assist.”

McKellan, who performs John Falstaff, surprised viewers members when he tumbled offstage. Posting through his X account on the time, journalist Charlie Johnson reported that he’d “witnessed Ian Mckellan [sic] severely injure himself,” and that “Sir Ian could possibly be heard screaming in ache as ushers rushed to his support. Present [canceled] as he’s handled by ambulance crews. Want him all one of the best.”

The six-time Olivier Award winner, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, began his profession in prestigious stage British productions and went on to garner international fame within the films, particularly for his roles as Magneto in X-Males and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In 2018, he injured his leg whereas working to catch a practice en path to play King Lear at London’s Duke of York Theatre. His efficiency was canceled, so as a substitute of gracing the stage within the title function, he held a question-and-answer session with theatergoers.