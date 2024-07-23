Ian Carew Named Managing Director Of Distiller Records With Wave Of New Signings

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – London-based unbiased music firm Distiller Music Group has introduced that Ian Carew has been appointed because the Managing Director (MD) of Distiller Information.

Previous to his appointment, Carew spent three years as a advertising and marketing marketing consultant for Distiller Information, latterly as their Head of Advertising and Operations. He additionally oversees third-party consultancy initiatives for the likes of Sam Ryder, Rita Ora, Gorillaz, Purple Disco Machine, Pendulum and Neneh Cherry, amongst others.

Talking in regards to the appointment, Sam Dyson, founder and CEO of Distiller Music Group, mentioned, “We’re completely delighted that Ian is stepping in to tackle the function of MD at Distiller. He has a wealth of expertise and business information and approaches the whole lot he does with ardour and drive. He additionally has a singular artistic imaginative and prescient, which units him aside. I consider he’s the proper individual to take Distiller to the subsequent stage, inspiring his group and main them with him.”

Carew’s appointment to MD follows a wave of essential signings for Distiller Information, together with Sports activities Crew (in a worldwide three way partnership with US-based Vivid Antenna Information), who in the present day introduced their third album, Boys These Days, with the launch of recent single ‘I’m In Love (Subaru),’ Frozemode and Liv Dawson, who final week introduced her new EP with the primary single ‘Does It Even.’

Distiller Information lately celebrated successes with The Ramona Flowers, reaching the Prime 25 at US Alt Radio with “Up All Night time ft. Nile Rodgers” and the label’s first Prime 10 album with 2023’s Heatwave In The Chilly North by Reverend and The Makers, the band’s seventh album and their first Prime 10 since their debut in 2007.

As a extremely revered govt with a profession within the music business spanning over 25 years, Carew beforehand held senior advertising and marketing positions at Sony Music Leisure and later at Common Music Group, the place, throughout his 11-year tenure as advertising and marketing director, he oversaw all kinds of selling campaigns from the likes of Robbie Williams, Bastille, CHVRCHES, Jessie Ware, Elton John, Emeli Sandé, Katy Perry, Jonas Blue and Laura Marling.

Carew says about his new function, “Having labored with Sam and the group for 3 years as a marketing consultant, accepting this function was a simple choice because it at all times has felt like the place I needed to be. The label has remodeled massively over the previous couple of years, and now now we have a world-class roster and a group comprising a few of the finest younger executives within the business. I’m immensely grateful to Sam for the chance and equally excited for the 12 months forward.”

Distiller Music Group has additionally introduced the promotion of Lois Burdett Proctor from Junior Marketing campaign Supervisor to Marketing campaign Supervisor. On the identical time, Nick Gartland joins Kobalt within the newly created function of Rights Administration Govt. Each are primarily based within the firm’s London workplaces and can report on to Carew. In the meantime, Khobiyb Elsamani joins as A&R Scout, reporting to Carew and Claire Bianchi, Head of A&R for Distiller Publishing.

The corporate has pursuits throughout a number of business sectors, together with Distiller Information, Distiller Publishing, Distiller Studios, Distiller TV and Distiller Productions, which have movies about Reverend and the Makers and Emiliana Torrini in manufacturing or set for launch.

Within the coming 12 months, Distiller Information will launch key albums from Sports activities Crew, Reverend and the Makers and The Ramona Flowers and EP releases from Frozemode, Liv Dawson, Frankie Beetlestone and Danko.