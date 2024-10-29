I Want Your Sex Adds Daveed Diggs, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, More

EXCLUSIVE: Daveed Diggs (Nickel Boys), Mason Gooding (Scream), Chase Sui Wonders (Our bodies Our bodies Our bodies), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), and humorist and actress Margaret Cho (All That We Love) will spherical out the solid of I Need Your Intercourse, Gregg Araki’s Black Bear thriller starring Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman and Charli XCX, which has wrapped manufacturing in Los Angeles.

Particulars as to the roles to be performed by the quintet are below wraps. A provocative movie blithely exploring need, domination, and fantasy, I Need Your Intercourse asks, how far is just too far? When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an thrilling job for famend artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika faucets him to turn out to be her sexual muse. However Elliot quickly finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey extra profound than he ever might have imagined, right into a world of intercourse, obsession, energy, betrayal and homicide.

Karley Sciortino & Araki wrote the script. Seth Caplan produces alongside Araki, Sciortino, and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler. John Friedberg, Joanne Roberts Wiles, and Courtney L. Cunniff function exec producers for Black Bear, which has totally financed the image and reps worldwide rights, with CAA Media Finance dealing with U.S. Arlie Day and Mike Web page solid the image and are affiliate producers.

A Tony winner and Emmy nominee, Diggs has most just lately been seen starring on Snowpiercer, which wrapped up its fourth and remaining season in September. He seems in RaMell Ross’s drama Nickel Boys, primarily based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, which releases by way of Amazon MGM Studios on December 13, and also will quickly be seen in Searchlight’s Within the Blink of an Eye, together with indies Magic Hour and A Tree Fell within the Woods.

An actor to look at, Gooding is thought for starring in a number of Scream movies, in addition to titles like Prime Video’s starry rom-com I Need You Again and Olivia Wilde’s hit comedy Booksmart. He additionally starred in Hulu and Disney+’s Love, Simon sequence and can quickly be seen in A24’s Y2K and Spyglass’s genre-bender Coronary heart Eyes.

Along with sequence like Technology and Metropolis on Hearth, Wonders has been seen in On the Rocks, Our bodies Our bodies Our bodies and different movies. Notable upcoming initiatives embrace Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen’s comedy The Studio and Amazon MGM Studios’ I Know What You Did Final Summer time reboot.

Greatest identified for his work on the Jackass franchise, Knoxville is coming off of roles in indies like Candy Desires and Mainstream. Subsequent, he’ll be seen starring alongside Paul Walter Hauser in sport present scandal drama The Luckiest Man in America, which world premiered at TIFF.

An Emmy nominee, Cho’s just lately been seen in movies like Promenade Pact, Cora Bora, The Listener and Hearth Island. Moreover, she’s put in appearances on such sequence as Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Physician Odyssey.

Diggs is represented by CAA, Brookside Artist Administration, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Gooding by CAA, Sugar23, and Sloane, Supply, Weber & Dern; Wonders by UTA and Sloane, Supply, Weber & Dern; Knoxville by CAA and Sloane, Supply, Weber & Dern; and Cho by WME, Sarah Martin, and Fox Rothschild. Araki is repped by Black Bear.