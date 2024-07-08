‘I can’t stop crying!’ – Lewis Hamilton admits there were days he ‘didn’t feel good enough’ after emotional return to winning ways

Requested about his feelings post-race, Hamilton mentioned: “I can’t cease crying! It’s been since 2021, day by day getting up, making an attempt to struggle, to coach, to place my thoughts to the duty and work as onerous as I can with this wonderful staff.

“That is my final race right here on the British Grand Prix with this staff [before moving to Ferrari], so I needed to win this a lot for them, as a result of I like them, I respect them a lot, all of the onerous work they’ve been placing in throughout these years.

“I’m without end grateful to everybody on this staff, everybody at Mercedes, all of our companions, and in any other case to all our unbelievable followers… I may see you lap by lap as I used to be coming round, and there’s simply no higher feeling [than] to complete on the entrance right here.”

Put to Hamilton that he placed on a “courageous face” amid his victory drought, the seven-time world champion opened up additional on the journey between his 103rd and 104th wins.

“It’s so robust, I feel for anybody,” he commented. “I feel the vital factor is simply the way you proceed to stand up, and also you’ve received to proceed to dig deep even once you really feel such as you’re on the backside of the barrel.