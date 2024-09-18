‘I am a rapist’, admits husband Dominique Pelicot in French mass rape trial

Warning: This story accommodates distressing particulars from the beginning. Dominique Pelicot, the 71-year-old man accused of drugging his spouse to sleep and recruiting dozens of males to abuse her for over 10 years, has admitted to all the fees in opposition to him in his first testimony because the trial opened on 2 September. Referring to the 50 co-defendants who’re accused of raping his now ex-wife Gisèle, Mr Pelicot stated: “I’m a rapist just like the others on this room.” “All of them knew, they can’t say the opposite,” he stated. Solely 15 of the 50 defendants admit rape, with most saying they solely took half in sexual acts. Of his ex-wife, Mr Pelicot stated: “She didn’t deserve this.”

“I used to be very completely happy along with her,” he instructed the court docket. He begged his spouse and household to simply accept his apology, saying: “I apologize, regardless that it’s unacceptable.” Gisèle, who was given the prospect to reply shortly after, stated: “It’s tough for me to take heed to this. For 50 years, I lived with a person who I might’ve by no means imagined might be able to this. I trusted him utterly.” Though no cameras are allowed in court docket, the trial is open to the general public on the request of Gisèle Pelicot, who waived her proper to anonymity at the start of the proceedings. Her authorized crew stated opening up the trial would shift the “disgrace” again on to the accused. As she stepped out of the courtroom throughout a pause within the listening to on Tuesday, Gisèle was met by applause from onlookers, and she or he smiled as she accepted a bouquet of flowers. For the reason that trial started, Gisèle has change into an emblem of resilience and braveness. Final weekend, hundreds of individuals gathered in cities throughout France to indicate their assist to her and different victims of rape, and the trial has ignited a nationwide dialog on marital rape, consent and chemical submission . Mr Pelicot, who’s a father and grandfather, started his testimony by telling the court docket of traumatic childhood experiences and stated he was abused by a male nurse when he was 9 years previous. When requested about his marriage to Gisèle, Mr Pelicot stated he thought of suicide when he discovered she was having an affair. All through his testimony on Tuesday morning, Mr Pelicot repeatedly assured the court docket that he by no means “hated” his spouse and was actually “loopy about [her]… I cherished her immensely and I nonetheless do.” “I cherished her properly for 40 years and badly for 10,” he added, apparently referring to the last decade throughout which he drugged her and abused her. Mr Pelicot was then questioned by Stéphane Babonneau, one in all Gisèle’s legal professionals, who requested him why he had been unable to search out the desire to cease abusing her, even when she began presenting medical issues.