Huskers Push No. 4 Ohio State to Limit – University of Nebraska

Columbus, Ohio – The Nebraska soccer group had the ball close to midfield with two minutes left with an opportunity to assert a street win at No. 4 Ohio State, however an interception on NU’s ultimate offensive play ended the upset hopes in a 21-17 loss to the Buckeyes.

Taking part in in entrance of 104,830 followers at Ohio State and a FOX Massive Midday nationwide tv viewers, the Huskers gave the Buckeyes all they might deal with earlier than slipping to 5-3 general and 2-3 within the Massive Ten, whereas Ohio State improved to 6-1 and 3-1 within the convention regardless of being booed repeatedly by its dwelling crowd.

The 2 conventional powers battled one another yard-for-yard for 60 minutes, because the Buckeyes edged the Huskers 285-273 in complete offense on the day, however Nebraska almost doubled Ohio State on the bottom, 121-64.

The Huskers additionally dominated time of possession, 35:07-24:53, whereas getting three big subject targets from place-kicker John Hohl to maintain Nebraska inside placing distance by the primary three quarters.

In a uneven, slugfest, Ohio State struck first on Will Howard’s 40-yard landing cross to Carnell Tate with 29 seconds left within the first quarter to present the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Hohl reduce the OSU result in 7-3 5 minutes later together with his 39-yard subject purpose that capped a 10-play, 54-yard drive for the Massive Purple.

The Buckeyes answered two minutes later with Howard’s 60-yard scoring strike to freshman Jeremiah Smith to present Ohio State a 14-3 lead with 8:21 left within the first half. It was a part of a 9-for-9 first-half passing efficiency by Howard, who completed the day 13-for-16 for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Nebraska confirmed its resolve on its ultimate drive of the primary half, overlaying 40 yards in eight performs capped by Hohl’s career-long 54-yard subject purpose to ship the Huskers to the locker room down only one rating at 14-6. Hohl’s kick tied the Nebraska document for longest made subject purpose on the street in class historical past.

Nebraska constructed extra momentum out of the halftime locker room with the Blackshirts forcing a right away three-and-out, earlier than Dylan Raiola marched the Husker offense 58 yards in 12 performs. The drive stalled, however Hohl put factors on the board once more with a 47-yard subject purpose to chop the margin to 14-9 with 7:29 left within the quarter.

The defenses dominated the rest of the interval, earlier than the Huskers mounted another drive to open the fourth quarter. Nebraska lined 74 yards in 9 performs capped by Dante Dowdell’s one-yard landing blast. The Huskers then transformed the two-point conversion to take a 17-14 lead over the No. 4 Buckeyes with 10:47 left.

Ohio State discovered the reply it wanted with its solely sustained drive of the half, as Howard pushed the Buckeyes 75 yards in eight performs capped by his nine-yard landing cross to Quinshon Judkins to place OSU again up 21-17 with 6:09 left.

Nebraska had two extra possibilities to place factors on the board however couldn’t cross midfield.

The Huskers’ ultimate drive began at its personal 24 with 3:36 remaining, however NU was instantly flagged for offensive cross interference to ship the Massive Purple again to its personal 12, dealing with 1st-and-22. On the following snap, Raiola discovered Jahmal Banks down the center for a 19-yard completion. He was hit exhausting by OSU’s Arvell Reese, initially dislodging the ball and inflicting the cross to be dominated incomplete. Upon evaluate of the concentrating on name, the penalty was upheld, Reese was ejected, and the cross was dominated full. The 15-yard penalty shortly moved the Huskers to their very own 46.

Ohio State’s followers, replicating the response of Texas followers final week in a house loss to Georgia, started throwing water bottles on the sector, which brought on Nebraska’s group to be moved away from the sideline for safety causes. OSU Head Coach Ryan Day, who was in the course of the sector close to the 25-yard line, spiked his headset to the turf and charged at an official earlier than being restrained. OSU was issued a sideline warning however not a penalty, and OSU followers didn’t earn a penalty both.

Regardless of the turmoil, Nebraska couldn’t take any additional benefit of the scenario. The Huskers have been instantly flagged for a false begin, then misplaced two yards on a display cross. One other cross to the flat misplaced a further yard, forcing the Huskers to face Third-and-19 at its personal 37.

Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock ended Nebraska’s upset bid together with his interception of Raiola’s ultimate cross on the OSU 45, and the Buckeyes ran out the clock to finish a hard-fought sport.

Raiola completed the day 21-for-32 for 152 yards. He added 31 speeding yards on 9 carries, together with a 38-yard scamper within the first half. Dowdell led Nebraska with 60 speeding yards on 14 carries with one rating, whereas Emmett Johnson pitched in 30 yards on eight carries.

DeShon Singleton led a spirited effort by the Blackshirt with 10 complete tackles, together with six solos, and one cross breakup, whereas Jimari Butler and John Bullock every contributed 5 tackles. Butler supplied essentially the most disruptive presence up entrance with three tackles for loss, together with an early sack for the Blackshirts.

Malcolm Hartzog Jr. added his fourth interception of the season for the Massive Purple on the primary Ohio State play from scrimmage following Hohl’s third subject purpose halfway by the third quarter. Hartzog snagged the Howard cross on the OSU 41 and returned it 34 yards to the OSU 7.

Nebraska was unable to instantly money in on the turnover over although, because the Huskers got here up quick on 4th-and-Aim from the OSU 2.

After the Blackshirts compelled one other fast three-and-out inside OSU’s 10, Nebraska began its subsequent drive on the OSU 42. The Huskers instantly moved to the Buckeye 32 on a fast completion to Barney, however the Huskers have been compelled to punt.

Jacory Barney Jr. led the Husker receivers with seven catches for 49 yards, whereas tight finish Thomas Fidone II added 4 receptions for 55 yards, together with a 33-yarder on the second play of Nebraska’s go-ahead drive. Banks and Isaiah Neyor every added a pair of catches.

The Blackshirts compelled one other OSU three-and-out to finish the third quarter, and Nebraska lastly cashed in with the go-ahead rating on its opening drive of the fourth quarter.

Within the third quarter, Nebraska’s protection held Ohio State to simply 23 complete yards on 10 performs and compelled a turnover. Within the second half, Nebraska totaled 158 yards, in comparison with simply 88 for the Buckeyes.

Nebraska returns dwelling to Memorial Stadium for the primary time since an Oct. 5 win over Rutgers, when the Huskers host UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 2. Kick-off towards the Bruins is about for two:30 p.m. (CT) with reside tv protection by the Massive Ten Community.

Sport Abstract

No. 4 Ohio State 21

Nebraska 17

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Columbus, Ohio

Attendance: 104,830

First Quarter (OSU 7-0)

OSU – 0:29 – Carnell Tate 40 cross from Will Howard (Jayden Fielding kick), 6 performs, 91 yards, 3:02 – OSU 7-0

Second Quarter (OSU 14-6)

NEB – 10:21 – John Hohl 39 FG, 10 performs, 54 yards, 5:08 – OSU 7-3

OSU – 8:21 – Jeremiah Smith 60 cross from Howard (Fielding kick), 4 performs, 75 yards, 2:00 – OSU 14-3

NEB – 0:00 – Hohl 54 FG, 8 performs, 40 yards, 2:02 – OSU 14-6

Third Quarter (OSU 14-9)

NEB – 7:29 – Hohl 47 FG, 12 performs, 58 yards, 5:51 – OSU 14-9

Fourth Quarter (OSU 21-17)

NEB – 10:47 – Dante Dowdell 1 run (2 PAT good), 9 performs, 74 yards, 4:06 – NEB 17-14

OSU – 6:04 – Quinshon Judkins 9 cross from Will Howard (Fielding kick), 8 performs, 75 yards, 4:43 – OSU 21-17