Hurricane Watch issued for Texas Coast on Friday As all eyes in Texas are on Tropical Storm Beryl within the Gulf, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart has issued a Hurricane Look ahead to the Texas space. SUGGESTED: Tropical Storm Beryl tracker: Newest replace on path, Mexico landfall, Texas impacts --> --> A Hurricane Watch means hurricane situations are potential inside the watch space. A watch is often issued 48 hours earlier than the anticipated first incidence of tropical storm-force winds, situations that make exterior preparations troublesome or harmful. How will Beryl affect Texas and Houston? --> As of this second, it doesn’t seem like a monster storm, however will definitely carry the specter of gusty winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain from late Sunday via Monday and presumably Tuesday. One bit of fine information is that, for now, the storm is comparatively small, so if its wind subject stays on the small facet, the wind and coastal impacts might be much less extreme.

Monday and Tuesday will carry the chance of heavy rain to a lot of Texas, together with the Houston space. We do not know for positive the place a heavy rain band may arrange, however the threat is there, so maintain that in thoughts for early subsequent week.