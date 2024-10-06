Hurricane on track for this week

Tropical Storm Milton is predicted to grow to be a hurricane tonight because the storm slowly strikes east-southeastward over the Gulf of Mexico on a monitor Sunday that places the tropical cyclone someplace close to the middle of Florida Peninsula.

The storm was strengthening early Sunday with winds at 65 mph.

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday and Monday, properly forward of Milton, in keeping with the Nationwide Hurricane Middle’s 11 a.m. Tropical Climate Dialogue. Much more rain associated to the system is predicted because the week begins, bringing the potential for flooding.

Swells from the storm will begin affecting the Gulf Coast beginning right this moment and enhance because the week progresses.

