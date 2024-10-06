Hurricane Milton brewing. Florida tracker, path, models, Polk forecast

Tropical Melancholy 14 shortly turned Tropical Storm Milton over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Saturday and might be a significant hurricane when it reaches Florida, based on the Nationwide Hurricane Middle’s newest advisory.

The tropical storm is forecast to develop into a hurricane by early Monday, based on the NHC.

Milton is predicted to quickly intensify over the following 36 hours and might be a significant Class 3 hurricane when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula mid-week and brings the danger of life-threatening impacts to parts of the state’s west coast, the NHC stated.

