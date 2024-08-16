Hurricane Ernesto upgraded to Category 2 as it barrels toward Bermuda

Ernesto strengthened to a Class 2 hurricane late Thursday because it barreled towards Bermuda threatening main harm over the weekend from highly effective winds and heavy rain, after leaving a whole lot of hundreds of Puerto Ricans with out energy.

Ernesto was positioned 410 miles south-southwest of Bermuda with sustained winds of 100 mph, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Heart’s 11 p.m. replace. Transferring at 14 mph, the storm is anticipated to start dumping heavy rain over Bermuda on Friday earlier than passing close to or over the island on Saturday.

“Preparations on Bermuda ought to be accomplished earlier than Friday afternoon,” the NHC warned late Thursday. “Preparations to guard life and property ought to be rushed to completion.”

In the meantime, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands had been recovering from Wednesday’s deluge. At its peak, half of Puerto Rico’s utility prospects – as many as 730,000 – had been at midnight. As of Thursday at 11 p.m. ET, about 277,989 properties and companies, 18% of consumers, had been nonetheless with out energy, in response to the LUMA Power web site. As well as, about 258,000 prospects nonetheless lacked consuming water by 6 p.m., El Nuevo Dia newspaper reported.

Flood warnings had been nonetheless in impact throughout Puerto Rico as rivers continued to crest and threaten neighborhoods and low-lying areas. During the last 48 hours, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands acquired half a foot of rain, whereas the full for elements of southeastern Puerto Rico climbed to 10 inches.

The Nationwide Climate Service issued river flood warnings for elements of western Puerto Rico late Thursday till Friday morning. The San Juan workplace urged residents to be particularly cautious on the street at evening, noting most flood deaths occur in autos.

Climate alerts by way of textual content:Signal as much as get updates about present storms and climate occasions by location.

Developments:

∎ Swells prone to trigger life-threatening surf and rip present circumstances will unfold towards Bermuda and the remainder of the Bahamas on Thursday, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Heart.

∎ As Ernesto strikes by way of the Atlantic, it continues to disrupt cruise ships. This week a number of Carnival and Norwegian cruises had their itineraries altered by the intensifying storm, with some skipping stops in Puerto Rico or avoiding the japanese Caribbean altogether.

Harmful rip currents, life-threatening surf anticipated alongside East Coast

Although Ernesto might not come nearer than 800 miles from the shore, beachgoers alongside the coast from Florida to Nova Scotia are being warned of harmful rip currents and surf alongside the Atlantic Coast beginning Friday and persevering with by way of the weekend because the hurricane strikes north.

Rip currents pull people away from shore and can rapidly increase in speed, the U.S. Lifesaving Association warns. More than 100 people die in the U.S. every year from rip currents, according to a scientific review of the nonprofit group’s data. They also account for about 80% of lifeguard rescues on beaches.

“Best to stay out of the ocean Friday through Sunday (at least),” said the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, which expects to issue a high-surf advisory for breaking waves 6 feet and larger for Friday.

In Maine, high surf will be a concern along the coast over the weekend as Ernesto continues its northward trek, the weather service said.

“Beachgoers should be aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards,” the hurricane center said. “Surf and rip currents are also possible on the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas during the next few days.”

− Dinah Voyles Pulver

No power, no water, and record-high temperature

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans had to contend with temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity without power or running water, as the aftermath of Ernesto brought back memories of powerful Hurricane Maria ravaging the island in 2017.

The National Weather Service office in San Juan reported a record-setting 95 degrees at Puerto Rico’s largest airport Thursday, a day after Ernesto introduced widespread flooding, excessive winds, and vital harm to the U.S. territory’s fragile electrical grid.

The storm additionally produced southern winds with a heating impact that prompted the climate service to difficulty an advisory, saying “a interval of dangerously sizzling and humid circumstances are anticipated” throughout northern Puerto Rico. These circumstances prevailed within the days after Maria, which left massive elements of the island at midnight for a number of weeks and was linked to about 3,000 deaths.

Building employee Ramón Mercedes Paredes, 41, advised The Related Press he deliberate to spend Thursday evening outside in an effort to chill down. “I haven’t slept in any respect,” he mentioned. “I haven’t even been in a position to take a bathe.”

Bermuda resident prepares, however is not panicking, as Ernesto approaches

Jason Lawrence spent all Wednesday making ready for Ernesto. The lifelong Bermuda resident had 4 of his boats taken out of the water and tied down earlier than he lugged his outside furnishings inside his home and nailed plywood over the home windows.

Lawrence, 38, additionally helped his dad and mom and brother safe their properties. At his grocery retailer, M. Soares & Sons, within the Spanish Level neighborhood, he unpacked deliveries of water, bread, batteries, and canned items Thursday.

“I really feel like most individuals are all getting their plywood and bunkering down right now,” he mentioned. “This afternoon and tomorrow ought to be fairly busy for us within the grocery shops.”

Lawrence plans to climate the storm at his dwelling on the north shore, simply yards away from the ocean, along with his spouse and two boys, ages 1 and 6.

“We don’t actually begin to panic except it will get up right into a Class 3,” he mentioned. “The constructions down listed below are totally different from these within the States. The homes rise up effectively, so when you’re all packed up you’re fairly good.”

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart says Ernesto “is forecast to be a big hurricane close to Bermuda on Saturday.”

Bermuda braces for ‘the facility of nature’

Bermuda Minister of Nationwide Safety Michael Weeks warned residents and vacationers to arrange instantly for Ernesto’s arrival.

Weeks mentioned the storm will unleash a barrage of harmful climate circumstances together with flooding rain, excessive storm surge, and robust winds that deliver a “excessive probability of the lack of electrical energy throughout the island,” which has a inhabitants of about 65,000.

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart estimates Ernesto might unload 6 to 12 inches of rain in Bermuda, with as much as 15 inches in some areas, resulting in “appreciable life-threatening flash flooding.”

“Whereas Bermuda has been lucky in recent times to keep away from the worst impacts of hurricanes, now we have to take every storm severely and put together accordingly,” he mentioned. “It solely takes one storm to trigger vital harm and disrupt our lifestyle.”

He urged individuals to safe their property, together with outside furnishings and boats, and mentioned they need to refill on meals, medication, and batteries. Weeks added that officers will meet Thursday and make selections concerning the operations of the primary island’s causeway, airport and public transportation companies.

“Don’t be lulled into pondering which you can wait till the final minute – the window to arrange is closing quickly,“ he mentioned. “This isn’t the time to underestimate the facility of nature.”

Bermuda nonetheless calm however Ernesto ‘effectively on its manner’

Rain had not but arrived in Bermuda by Thursday afternoon, however Jessica Burns mentioned she may see Hurricane Ernesto approaching when she seemed over the southern horizon.

“It’s effectively on its manner,” mentioned Burns, 29, including that Wednesday evening she was awoken by vibrant flashes of lightning exterior her window

Winds remained calm Thursday, Burns mentioned, however the ocean was getting extra energetic.

− Claire Thornton

The place is Hurricane Ernesto?

‘Peak of hurricane season is true across the nook’

In a revised forecast issued earlier this month, the federal authorities mentioned a “extremely energetic” hurricane season was prone to proceed within the Atlantic.

“Atmospheric and oceanic circumstances have set the stage for a particularly energetic hurricane season that would rank among the many busiest on document,” the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mentioned in its forecast.

The NOAA predicted 17 to 24 named storms, and about 8 to 13 gaining hurricane power, greater than the common of 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes. These numbers embrace 4 different storms that shaped this 12 months, such because the lethal Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Debby.

Residents throughout the japanese U.S. have been recovering from Debby, which brought on harmful floods up and down the seaboard. Final month, Beryl turned the earliest Class 5 Atlantic hurricane on document − devastating elements of the Caribbean and at one level leaving over 1.3 million properties and companies with out energy in Texas.

“The hurricane season acquired off to an early and violent begin with Hurricane Beryl,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad mentioned in an announcement. “NOAA’s replace to the hurricane seasonal outlook is a vital reminder that the height of hurricane season is true across the nook, when traditionally essentially the most vital impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms are likely to happen.”

Contributing: Charles Ventura, Minnah Arshad, Doyle Rice, and Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY; Reuters