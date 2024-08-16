Hurricane Ernesto upgraded to Category 2 as it barrels toward Bermuda

Ernesto strengthened to a Class 2 hurricane late Thursday because it barreled towards Bermuda threatening main harm over the weekend from highly effective winds and heavy rain, after leaving a whole lot of hundreds of Puerto Ricans with out energy.

Ernesto was positioned 410 miles south-southwest of Bermuda with sustained winds of 100 mph, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Heart’s 11 p.m. replace. Transferring at 14 mph, the storm is anticipated to start dumping heavy rain over Bermuda on Friday earlier than passing close to or over the island on Saturday.

“Preparations on Bermuda ought to be accomplished earlier than Friday afternoon,” the NHC warned late Thursday. “Preparations to guard life and property ought to be rushed to completion.”

