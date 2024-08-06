Hurricane Debby inundates northern Florida with heavy rains and flooding : NPR

toggle caption Joe Raedle/Getty Pictures/Getty Pictures North America

Hurricane Debby’s middle made landfall close to Steinhatchee, Fla., Monday morning, bringing not solely sustained winds of 80 mph but additionally a dire risk of flooding to the Gulf Coast and past, in line with the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

“This doubtlessly historic rainfall will probably end in areas of catastrophic flooding,” the NHC stated in a morning advisory notice, warning of heavy rainfall from southeast Georgia via South Carolina and as much as southeast North Carolina.

Debby got here ashore about 5 miles west of Steinhatchee, which sits alongside the state’s Large Bend area — the place Florida’s panhandle and peninsula meet. As of two p.m. ET, the storm’s middle was about 10 miles northwest of Dwell Oak, Florida.

“Now that Hurricane Debby is making landfall, a very powerful factor to do is to simply defend your self and defend your loved ones,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said throughout a Monday morning press convention. “Don’t exit into this storm. Don’t drive on the roads, significantly once they’re flooded”

DeSantis stated the state started to really feel the impacts from Debby on Sunday night and all through Monday morning. The storm has produced flooding alongside Florida’s west coast from Sarasota to the northern a part of the state.

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle known as it a “life-threatening state of affairs” and urged folks within the space to “take all vital actions to guard life and property from rising water and the potential for different harmful situations.”

In accordance with DeSantis, flooding had led to some “site visitors mishaps” over the previous 12 hours and prompted short-term highway closures in sure areas.

In Taylor County, the place the hurricane made landfall, the sheriff’s workplace warned Monday morning that downed timber and energy traces had made roadways treacherous.

Greater than 215,000 utility clients in Florida had been with out energy Monday afternoon, in line with the web site poweroutage.us.

As of two p.m. ET Monday, the hurricane was shifting north-northeast at round 7 mph. Most sustained winds had been close to 65 mph.

The NHC upgraded Debby to a Class 1 hurricane late Sunday night time; simply two days earlier it had been recognized as a “disturbance” over japanese Cuba with the potential to develop right into a tropical storm.

Debby gained energy over abnormally heat water within the Gulf of Mexico earlier than it made landfall in Florida. The water simply off the west coast of Florida is about 5 levels Fahrenheit hotter than traditional for this time of yr. Common sea floor temperatures throughout the North Atlantic have been in record-breaking territory for greater than a yr. Human-caused local weather change is primarily accountable.

Heat water helps storms acquire energy, as Debby did within the 24 hours earlier than hitting land. And hotter water additionally causes storms suck up extra moisture, which subsequently falls as heavy rain and might trigger harmful flash flooding.

Forecasters had warned of a doubtlessly lethal storm surge in Florida. And as Debby strikes slowly over land, it’s additionally dropping heavy rain and inflicting each city and river flooding within the southeastern U.S.

Storm surge warnings and tropical storm warnings had been in impact for elements of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Debby’s path after Florida

Rainfall quantities may attain between 6 and 18 inches in pockets of central and northern Florida, as much as North Carolina via Saturday morning.

After leaving Florida, the middle of Debby is forecasted to start shifting via southeastern Georgia Monday night time and attain South Carolina by Tuesday. Components of these states may obtain at the least 10 inches of rain — and sure areas may even see as much as 30 inches of rain via Friday morning, a doubtlessly record-setting quantity. The governors of each states have already issued states of emergency.

The Georgia Emergency Administration and Homeland Safety Company said in a Monday afternoon submit on X that the state was already starting to really feel the consequences of the storm, and posted images of downed timber damaging properties and blocking roads.

Tornadoes are additionally doable in elements of Florida, in addition to southern Georgia on Monday.