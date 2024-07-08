Hurricane Beryl’s rainfall timeline for Houston, SE Texas

As of 1 AM, Beryl is a class 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph.. Beryl will make landfall round 2 AM Monday close to Matagorda, however its wind and rains will batter a number of communities because it continues to maneuver inland all through Monday.

As Beryl positive aspects energy it’s core has tightened and hurricane pressure winds are actually targeted on the coast. Matagorda, Sargent, Bryan Seaside may see winds over 75 mph. As for Houston, Sugarland, The Woodlands, Liberty, Katy winds vary from 58 to 73 mph. There’s nonetheless an opportunity for widespread energy outages, downed timber and potential harm to roofs.

Wind risk has weakened throughout SE Texas.

Beryl’s bands proceed to maneuver in Sunday night forward of landfall.

Beryl’s tropical rain bands will result in torrential rain, which is able to trigger flooding and decreased visibility.

Rain totals are usually 5 to 10 inches, with some localized areas choosing up 13 inches. A flood watch is in impact. Keep in mind all the time to show round and never drown.

Close to 10 inches of rain

Right here is the rainfall timeline:

Because the night goes on, extra bands will transfer north of I-10 as they rotate NW. Sunday, 10 PM, rain turns into extra widespread.

Extra widespread rain

As Beryl approaches landfall on Monday after midnight, everybody in SE Texas will expertise heavy downpours, and the tropical rain will stick round via the late morning.

As Beryl strikes to the north, SE Texas will start to dry out with inland areas doubtlessly seeing aid by the afternoon, and by 7 PM coastal areas say goodbye to Beryl’s rain.

Monday morning widespread torrential downpours throughout SE Texas.

Heaviest bands transfer out of Houston.

Beryl’s heaviest rain continues to exit to the northeast.

As rain bands swirl inland, there’s a danger of creating tornadoes. Have a security plan in place and have a option to get alerts.