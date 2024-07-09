Hurricane Beryl hits Texas knocking out power for millions

Hurricane Beryl: Watch fireplace engine rescue man from flood waters in Texas

A minimum of two folks have died as Hurricane Beryl slammed into southeast Texas, knocking out energy for greater than two million folks whereas bringing heavy rain and fierce wind gusts.

When Beryl first hit Texas on Monday morning, it landed as a class one hurricane however has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Officers have warned of damaging winds, as much as 15in (38cm) of rain and “life-threatening” storm surges.

Greater than 1,300 flights at Houston’s largest airport have been cancelled.

The state governor’s workplace has repeatedly urged residents to not underestimate the storm, which brought about at the very least 10 deaths within the Caribbean days earlier than.

In Texas, a 53-year-old man died after ripping winds downed powerlines and knocked a tree onto his residence in Harris County, inflicting his roof to break down.

In the identical county, which incorporates elements of Houston, a 74-year-old girl was additionally reported useless after a tree crashed via the roof of her residence. The police had been notified by the girl’s granddaughter.

On Monday, police in a single Houston suburb had already begun conducting water rescues because the hurricane continued to pound the state.

Based on US forecaster AccuWeather, landfalling hurricanes of this type are considerably uncommon for Texas in July.

Houston is a low-lying coastal metropolis, making it susceptible to flooding.

Sustained wind speeds within the Houston space had reached 75mph (120km/h) with wind gusts reaching 87mph (140km/h).

Torrential rainfall and flash flooding have additionally occurred in areas the place inches of rain fell in just some hours.

The storm is anticipated to lose power because it progressively tracks north-northeast however flash flooding and heavy rain stays a threat.

Greater than 2.7 million prospects in Texas are with out energy as of Monday afternoon, based on poweroutage.us.

At Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston’s largest airport, 1,097 flights had been cancelled, based on flightaware.com.