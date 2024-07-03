Huntsville’ Reality TV Personality Was 42

Keke Jabbar, a actuality TV persona from Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has died. She was 42.

LaTisha Moore Scott, a forged member on the OWN actuality sequence and Jabbar’s cousin, shared a publish on social media.

“At the moment we’re asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our second of grief, whereas we course of this nice loss!” Scott shared on Instagram. “That is onerous for our Household!!!!!”

The dying of Jabbar was reported by YouTube vlogger Marcella Speaks, the place she learn an announcement from the household saying the truth star died “peacefully at house surrounded in love.”

“She was a mother, a sister, an excellent buddy, lively, love, and laughter. She’s going to sorely be missed,” Speaks learn.

Jabbar and Scott infamously feuded all through their lifetime collectively on the truth TV sequence. Their strained relationship was chronicled by cameras with tense moments amongst them.

In a scene from a latest season, Jabbar and Scott starred in a confrontation that ended with Jabbar throwing a drink at Scott’s face.

Earlier this 12 months, Jabbar confronted accusations of utilizing onerous medication and utilizing another person’s urine to go a drug take a look at.

“I’ve by no means taken any form of onerous drug,” Jabbar mentioned on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion after being confronted by the present’s producer Carlos King. “I’ve by no means taken something, heroin, cocaine, crack… I’ve by no means taken something like that.”

King adopted as much as ask Jabbar if she had been sober all through filming, which she mentioned she was.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows three high-powered African-American {couples} who’re longtime associates come collectively to revitalize the thriving metropolis of Huntsville, Alabama, by means of their joint actual property enterprise, The Comeback Group.

King’s Kingdom Reign Leisure produces the Love & Marriage franchise, with ITV America additionally serving as producer.

