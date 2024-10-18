Hunter's Moon supermoon 2024 puts on a frightfully good show for skywatchers around the world (photos)

Hunter’s Moon supermoon 2024 puts on a frightfully good show for skywatchers around the world (photos)

by

The most important and brightest full moon of 2024 lit up the skies of Earth on Thursday (Oct. 17), with skywatchers throughout the globe available to seize the lunar face in its full glory.

This Hunter’s “supermoon” might have been over every week early for Halloween, however that wasn’t going to cease it from placing out some critically spooky vibes.

Leave a Comment