Hunter Schafer Reveals Dominic Fike Relationship Ended After Cheating

A full 12 months has handed since Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike ended their temporary relationship, however the actress remains to be grappling with the influence of their time collectively. Throughout a latest look on the Name Her Daddy podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that whereas they break up amicably, she was left “essentially modified” by the expertise of being cheated on for the primary time.

“It’s a part of my reality, however that essentially modified me as an individual. And it was this complete strategy of realizing that dishonest has nothing to do with you in any respect,” Schafer defined. “And it has every little thing to do with that particular person and no matter form of ache they’re in or no matter they’re coping with. It’s all of that, nevertheless it’s so exhausting.”

The Euphoria star added that she wasn’t essentially reluctant to deliver up the musician’s infidelity, primarily as a result of he’s mentioned it himself inside his music. Final 12 months, following their break up, Fike launched his sophomore studio album Sunburn. Schafer admitted that she sometimes finds herself falling for musicians: “It’s just like the little sucker in me that’s similar to, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so charismatic and also you play the guitar, no matter.’ And I’m like, goo goo gaga.”

However her pairing with Fike, who additionally appeared within the second season of Euphoria, was greater than a starry-eyed encounter. It was Schafer’s first time in a monogamous relationship and her first with a cis-gender man, having largely realized the right way to navigate relationship in polyamorous, queer relationships. “Most, if not all of my deeply painful experiences I’ve had in life have been with males,” she shared. “And so I actually got here into this advanced of, I by no means need to let a person again near me in my life. I don’t see a world by which it’s attainable.”

With Fike, Schafer was capable of let her guard down. “That’s what was so superb about my final relationship too, that’s form of what was cool concerning the public facet,” she mentioned. “It is a straight man who’s within the music scene, too. And we’re in a public relationship. He’s relationship a trans girl, and he’s utterly straight. He’s solely dated cis girls earlier than, and he’s toting me round, joyful to be my boyfriend in entrance of the world. And persons are saying horrible, nasty shit as a result of it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so homosexual.’ He didn’t care in any respect.”

The connection, Schafer continued, modified her within the sense that it supplied her with a deeper understanding of the right way to method monogamy. “My understanding of relationships and love and every little thing, actually was rooted in polyamory and queerness, and type of the way in which that that world works, which could be very open,” she mentioned. “I don’t know the place I completely land on it now as a result of I’ve achieved each. And I feel there’s validity in each, and it’s actually a alternative, and it comes down to every particular person factor.”

She added: “However coming from that as my background, and the way in which I realized to like, I actually checked out monogamy as, like, you’re shorting your self and no matter. After which I received right into a monogamous relationship. Oh, bitch, I get it. I liked it. However then it opens up the door for that form of betrayal, which is a distinct world of ache.”