Hunter Biden’s sentencing on firearms charges delayed until December

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden will likely be sentenced on felony firearms costs in December after the choose agreed Thursday to a delay requested by the protection.

In June, President Joe Biden ‘s son was convicted in Delaware federal courtroom of three felonies for buying a gun in 2018 when, prosecutors mentioned, he lied on a federal type by claiming he was not illegally utilizing or hooked on medication.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13, however the choose agreed to delay the listening to till Dec. 4 after Hunter Biden’s legal professionals mentioned they wanted extra time to adequately put together.

The gun costs are punishable by as much as 25 years in jail, although he’ll possible face far much less time behind bars or presumably keep away from imprisonment completely.

He additionally faces sentencing in California on Dec. 16 on federal tax costs he pleaded responsible to earlier this month. These costs carry as much as 17 years behind bars. He additionally faces as much as $1.35 million in fines.

President Biden, who dropped his reelection bid in July, has mentioned he won’t use his presidential powers to pardon his son or reduce his sentence.

After his responsible plea on the tax costs, Hunter Biden mentioned he wished to spare his household one other painful ordeal after his gun trial aired salacious and embarrassing particulars a couple of time by which struggled with a crack cocaine habit. Hunter Biden mentioned he’s been sober since 2019.

“I can’t topic my household to extra ache, extra invasions of privateness and pointless embarrassment,” Hunter Biden beforehand mentioned. “For all I’ve put them by means of through the years, I can spare them this, and so I’ve determined to plead responsible.”