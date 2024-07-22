Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit accusing Fox Information of illegally publishing specific pictures of him as a part of a streaming sequence.

An lawyer for the president’s son filed a voluntary dismissal discover on Sunday in federal court docket in New York Metropolis, three weeks after the lawsuit was filed. It wasn’t clear why the lawsuit was dropped, and Biden’s lawyer didn’t instantly reply to a Monday electronic mail in search of remark.

The lawsuit concerned pictures proven in “The Trial of Hunter Biden,” which debuted on the streaming service Fox Nation in 2022. The sequence includes a “mock trial” of Hunter Biden on expenses that he hasn’t confronted and consists of pictures of him within the nude and engaged in intercourse acts, in response to the lawsuit.

The criticism claimed that the dissemination of intimate pictures with out his consent violated New York’s so-called revenge porn legislation.

Fox Information described the lawsuit as “solely politically motivated” and “devoid of benefit” when it was filed. A Fox Information spokesperson referred to that assertion when requested for extra remark Monday.

The dismissal discover was filed the identical day that President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White Home, upending the competition lower than 4 months earlier than the election.