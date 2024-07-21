Hungarian Grand Prix 2024: How to watch today’s F1 race without cable

It is virtually time for the Hungarian Grand Prix. (AP Photograph/Luca Bruno)

F1 followers, begin your engines. The 2024 season continues this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix. The thirteenth Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season will happen at Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary. The official race might be held on on Sunday, July 21, beginning at 9 a.m. ET, however the motion on the observe kicks off with practices as early as Friday, July 19. Whether or not you’ve already bought some miles on you as a Components 1 fan, or the Hungarian Grand Prix might be your first time tuning into the motion on the observe, watching or streaming this wildly in style worldwide sport from the US generally is a problem. If you happen to don’t need to must race to seek out the F1 Grand Prix on TV, we’ve bought you lined. Right here’s the right way to watch the F1 races this weekend.

How one can watch the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix:

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Hungaroring

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix on?

The Hungary Grand Prix will air stay on ESPN and stream on F1 TV. ESPN is the house of F1 this season with 18 out of 24 races airing on both ESPN or ABC, and the rest airing on ESPN2. 16 races will stream on ESPN+ in 2024.

For cord-cutters who need to watch F1 racing, together with this weekend’s grand prix, we advocate a stay TV streaming service corresponding to Hulu’s stay TV bundle, which incorporates ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you happen to’re in search of a lower-cost subscription, a direct subscription to ESPN+ is an inexpensive possibility nice for followers of every kind of sports activities. If you happen to’re solely occupied with watching F1 racing and do not care concerning the means to look at different sports activities, an F1 TV Professional subscription is an easy method to stream each race, follow and qualifier.

How one can watch F1 within the USA with out cable:

(F1 TV) An F1 TV Professional subscription permits you to stream each F1 race stay, plus all of the practices, qualifying races and pre-race reveals. F1 TV can be house to F1’s post-race stay reveals, evaluation, Tech Talks, documentaries and the official F1 archive. You’ll be able to subscribe to F1 TV Professional for $10.99/month or pay $85 for the complete season. Attempt free for 7 days at F1 TV

How one can stream F1 without cost from the US

Don’t need to take care of racing to seek out F1 protection throughout ESPN platforms each Grand Prix? We’ve bought a hack for you. Some residents in Europe are in a position to watch free F1 livestreams of each Grand Prix in 2024 on the free-to-stream platform Servus TV. If you happen to stay in America, you’ll be able to nonetheless tune into this free livestream with the assistance of a VPN.

A VPN (digital non-public community) helps defend your information, can masks your IP handle and is probably hottest for being particularly helpful within the age of streaming. Whether or not you’re seeking to watch Mates on Netflix (which left the U.S. model of the streamer again in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend with out a cable package deal, a VPN might help you out. Trying to attempt a VPN for the primary time? This information breaks down the perfect VPN choices for each form of person.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN provides “web with out borders,” which means you’ll be able to tune into an Austrian livestream of the race versus paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US protection of F1. All you will must do is join ExpressVPN, change your server location after which discover the free F1 livestream. ExpressVPN’s added safety, pace and vary of location choices make it a superb selection for first-time VPN customers seeking to stretch their streaming talents, plus, it is Endgadget’s prime decide for the perfect streaming VPN. New customers can save 49% once they join ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service provides a 30-day money-back assure, in case you are nervous about attempting a VPN. $6.87/month at ExpressVPN

Extra methods to look at F1 without cost this weekend:

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule:

All instances Jap

Friday, July 19

Observe 1: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Observe 2: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Observe 3: 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Qualifying: 10-11 a.m.

Sunday, July 21

Hungarian Grand Prix race: 9 a.m. (ESPN, F1 TV)

