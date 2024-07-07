Hund Price Prediction: HUND Coin Surges 10% As Experts Say Consider This New AI Meme Coin For 10X Gains

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Hund value pumped greater than 10% prior to now 24 hours to commerce at $0.009509 as of seven:35 a.m. EST as buyers frantically purchase into the meme coin.

This meteoric rise by the HUND coin value was not sufficient to push the altcoin’s weekly efficiency out of the crimson zone. The crypto remains to be down 1% over that timeframe.

The Hund Value Resting On A Key Help

4-hour chart for HUND/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Hund value was in a position to break above the resistance stage at $0.009138 over the previous 24 hours. Bulls additionally tried to push the altcoin’s value above the subsequent main mark at $0.010181. Though the HUND coin value was in a position to rise above this threshold, it was not in a position to stay above this level for lengthy as sellers shortly began exerting strain on the crypto.

HUND is now testing the recently-breached $0.009138 mark in consequence. Ought to it fall under this technical crutch inside the subsequent 8 hours, the altcoin might be vulnerable to dropping to $0.008221 within the following 24 hours.

Conversely, the Hund value sustaining a place above $0.009138 for the subsequent 8 hours may invalidate the bearish thesis. On this different state of affairs, the altcoin may try one other problem on the $0.010181 resistance stage.

A 4-hour candle shut above this barrier may subsequently flip the value level into assist. Merchants may then enter into an extended place for the crypto, which may result in it rising to as excessive as $0.011098 within the brief time period.

Technicals Warn The Hund Value Would possibly Be Shedding Its Bullish Power

Technical indicators on HUND’s 4-hour chart present that the crypto is at present in a short-term optimistic cycle. Nonetheless, bearish indicators are beginning to emerge on the HUND coin value’s chart, which may counsel that the altcoin is shedding bullish power.

Each the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Power Index (RSI) indicators warn the Hund value may drop within the subsequent 24 hours.

Firstly, the MACD line is bullishly positioned above the MACD Sign line. Nonetheless, the narrowing hole between the 2 traces signifies that HUND’s optimistic development could be approaching its finish. Merchants will nonetheless wish to regulate this indicator, as a result of the MACD line crossing under the MACD Sign line may sign the Hund value has entered a bearish part.

In the meantime, RSI readings are oscillating within the mid 60s. This means that the HUND coin value remains to be exhibiting bullish power. It does, nevertheless, appear that consumers are beginning to lose their power towards sellers, which is clear by the present adverse slope of the RSI line. The RSI dropping under 50 may point out a serious bearish shift in momentum.

Whereas HUND’s technical indicators begin to present bearish indicators, buyers proceed to flock to its AI meme coin rival WienerAI (WAI) for potential parabolic beneficial properties.

Serving to Merchants Navigate The Unstable Crypto Markets

The crypto markets are notoriously risky, with value fluctuations of greater than 10% not out of the norm. WienerAI (WAI), with its highly effective AI-powered buying and selling bot, goals to be a loyal companion for crypto merchants.

WienerAI’s refined predictive know-how has been nice tuned to the digital asset market, and has the flexibility to uncover alternatives hidden deep inside heaps of knowledge.

Merchants and buyers can subsequently faucet into WienerAI’s pc fashions to make extra knowledgeable selections as market tendencies change.

Along with its AI, the venture additionally presents merchants a seamless swap resolution, in addition to MEV bot safety. Not solely does this imply that WienerAI can flag any alternatives that merchants may need missed, it additionally permits them to capitalize on them as quickly as they seem.

With the whole lot WienerAI has to supply, it’s no marvel crypto YouTuber ClayBro advised his 130,000 subscribers that WAI may explode 10X after launch.

Traders Wager Huge On WAI’s Future

WAI’s presale has carried out exceptionally properly over the previous few weeks, and has managed to lift over $6.9 million thus far.

Including to the venture’s potential is the excessive APY at present on supply to presale consumers. Anybody that purchases and locks up WAI tokens at this early stage beneficial properties entry to 163% in annual rewards through the venture’s profitable staking program.

To develop into eligible for this APY, buyers can purchase the token through the straightforward purchase widget embedded on WienerAI’s web site. Promoting for $0.000724, the meme coin might be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card.

Buy and stake WAI right here for as much as 163% in annual rewards.

