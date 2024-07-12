Huma Abedin is engaged to George Soros’ son Alex



Huma Abedin, former aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is engaged to Alex Soros, son of billionaire liberal donor George Soros.

The duo revealed the information Wednesday on Instagram, writing: “This occurred…we couldn’t be happier, extra grateful, or extra in love.” Soros proposed to Abedin in late Might after lower than a 12 months of relationship, in line with Vogue.

Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, are each acquainted names to anybody who follows politics and enterprise.

Abedin has labored with Hillary Clinton on the White Home, Senate, State Division and in her personal life for a number of years. She was beforehand married to Anthony Weiner, the previous Democratic congressman who went to jail for sexting with a minor in 2017, the identical 12 months Abedin filed for divorce.

In the meantime, Soros leads the Open Society Foundations and political motion committee, a charitable group that donates to liberal causes. His father, George, is value an estimated $6.7 billion, in line with Forbes and has given greater than $30 billion to his basis.

The pair met final fall at a “mutual buddy’s celebration, the place they rapidly found their mutual pursuits in politics and public service,” Vogue reported. They’ve made a number of public appearances, together with this 12 months’s Met Gala and at a White Home state dinner.

Vogue notes that Soros can be stepfather to Abedin’s son from her marriage to Weiner. A marriage date wasn’t introduced.