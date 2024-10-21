Hulu Takes U.S. Rights to Paris Has Fallen

Hulu has picked up U.S. rights to Paris Has Fallen, the brand new motion sequence spin-off of the Gerard Butler Has Fallen movie franchise. StudioCanal is producing the TV drama along with Conflict of the Worlds producer City Fantasy Movies, Millennium Media, Butler’s G-Base and Eclectic Photos. Paris Has Fallen lately premiered on its Canal+ sequence in France. Hulu will launch the present within the U.S. later this yr.

Paris Has Fallen options Spiral actor Tewfik Jallab as Vincent Taleb, a safety officer safeguarding a French Minister who’s targetted by a terrorist group. Joined by MI6 operative Zara (Purple Discover actress Ritu Arya) they work to unravel a conspiracy that will implicate certainly one of their very own.

The sequence is impressed by the Has Fallen movie franchise, which stars Gerard Butler as United States Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The trio of Has Fallen options: Olympus Has Fallen (2013), London Has Fallen (2016), and Angel Has Fallen (2019) have grossed greater than $500 million on the field workplace worldwide. Plans for a fourth entry, Evening Has Fallen, have been introduced, however the movie has but to enter manufacturing.

Amazon Prime Video has picked up Paris Has Fallen for the UK and Eire, and SBS in Australia. Germany’s ZDF, which co-produced the present, has German rights.