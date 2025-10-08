Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ on Oct. 8

The power and value of the Hulu brand will reach worldwide audiences beginning October 8, when it becomes the global General Entertainment brand on Disney+, replacing Star in international markets.

With this change, and in preparation for a fully integrated unified app experience next year, users will begin to see further integrations of Hulu across the Disney+ app as part of an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates on the homepage and beyond. This includes a series of design and navigation enhancements rolling out over the coming weeks and months — offering a more dynamic and intuitive experience.

Here’s an early look at what’s coming to Disney+:

Simpler Navigation and UX Design

Making the user experience more intuitive

A new navigation bar has been added to the top of the homepage. The “For You” tab is the first screen subscribers will see when they click into Disney+. It’s the new homebase for recommended viewing, powered by an updated algorithm that learns user preferences over time. There are also tabs for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, depending on the user’s subscription, making it easier to explore each catalog individually.

The Live hub in the main vertical navigation takes you straight into the latest live news, sports, and events, as well as our 24/7 Streams.

We’re also adding new badging tags like “Season Finale,” “New Series,” and “New Movie” to show what’s unique and timely right now.

More Personalized Recommendations

Helping users easily get to the content they want and discover the content that is most relevant to them

We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes to evolve and advance our personalized video algorithm that will learn and improve over time. This will power our recommendation and personalization engine for the content we surface to users across all touchpoints on the platform, especially in the all-new “For You” tab.

To ensure users are watching in their own profile, we’ll make Profiles more prominent across the UI. From here, users will find titles personally recommended for them based on their unique viewing habits.

More Dynamic and Visual Homepage

A more modern design that brings our characters and stories front and center

The new design is more modern and intuitive so users can find and discover the characters and stories they love. This includes a new video display in the Hero carousel and a more dynamic brand row, showcasing the latest titles from each brand. We’ve also updated our content sets to showcase more cinematic poster-style artwork.

More to Come

While several of these design updates will apply across living room screens, we’re also putting a lot of thought into enhancing the mobile experience.

Widgets are launching on iOS, which will add another front door to take users directly into our programming with one click. And in the year ahead, we’re looking forward to introducing mobile-first and mobile-exclusive experiences that will expand our reach and engage with new audiences.

These enhancements are just the beginning, with additional updates planned in the lead-up to the launch of a unified app experience next year.