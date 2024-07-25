Hulk Hogan visits Detroit Lions camp, says coach Dan Campbell missed his calling as a wrestler

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Hulk Hogan, visiting Detroit Lions apply, mentioned coach Dan Campbell would have been good within the squared circle.

The professional wrestling nice even got here up with a nickname for Campbell: “Soiled Dan.”

“He in all probability missed his calling,” Hogan mentioned Thursday throughout a go to to the Motor Metropolis to advertise his new beer model. “I might need him as my tag-team associate as a result of I might let him do all of the work.”

Hogan and Campbell stood collectively after apply, recording a promotional video.

“Campbell-mania, brother, goes to run wild this yr,” Hogan mentioned in his acquainted gravelly voice. “Tremendous Bowl. Nothing however greatness. Nothing however victory. So, what’s you going to do when the Detroit Lions and Campbell-mania runs wild on you, brother?”

Campbell acquired a kick out of Hogan’s schtick.

“You’re the very best,” he mentioned, strolling away from Hogan to get again to work. “Admire you, man. Nice to satisfy you.”

The 70-year-old Hogan, whose actual identify is Terry Bollea, is a member of the WWE Corridor of Fame and lives within the Tampa Bay space.

Donald Trump invited Hogan to talk on the Republican Nationwide Conference final week in Milwaukee and he accepted, saying he’s now not shy about saying what’s on his thoughts about politics.

Day 2 of Lions coaching camp additionally drew two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, who’s shifting up weight courses to problem girls’s WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on Saturday night time in Detroit.

