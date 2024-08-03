Hugh Jackman, Ke Huy Quan Reunite After Working Together on ‘X-Men’

Hugh Jackman shared a candy story about his reunion with Ke Huy Quan 24 years after the 2 labored collectively on X-Males, which launched Jackman’s Wolverine.

The actor posted a photograph of him and Quan at Kevin Feige’s Hollywood Stroll of Fame star ceremony with a voiceover, recounting what it was like for the 2 of them to see one another once more for the primary time in over twenty years.

“One of many issues in regards to the film being launched is so many moments are taking place which might be making me admire the 25 years that I’ve been taking part in Wolverine,” the Les Misérables star mentioned about Deadpool & Wolverine. “I noticed Ke Huy Quan — and naturally, he received an Oscar just lately, and his story is unbelievable, and his profession is unbelievable — and we noticed one another, and we embraced as a result of we labored collectively on X-Males.”

Jackman defined the Loki actor was on the stunt group of the 2000 movie, and he was unbelievable. “That’s actually the place I realized loads, loads about find out how to do motion films, and find out how to do stunts, and it was simply actually cool to see him once more and to reconnect,” the Logan star mentioned.

Quan additionally posted about their reunion all these years afterward his social media, sharing one in every of his now-famous selfies with Jackman. He started the caption by saying that he noticed Deadpool & Wolverine, and it was “superior.”

“Bumped into Hugh Jackman just lately,” he continued. “The final time I noticed him was 24 yrs in the past on the set of X-men when he first educated as Wolverine. He’s simply as good as I remembered. Big congratulations to @thehughjackman @vancityreynolds and the whole Deadpool group on a report opening. Bravo.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.