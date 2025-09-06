Hugh Jackman & Anna Wintour Spotted at 2025 US Open: VIDEO

Celebrities have been flocking to the 2025 US Open, and Hugh Jackman & Anna Wintour were among the latest to join the star-studded crowd. The actor and the former Vogue editor-in-chief shared a warm moment outside the event.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour and actor Hugh Jackman attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia

The duo greeting each other with smiles before heading in to catch the action on the court.

Jackman & Wintour Catch Up

In the video posted by Page Six, Jackman & Wintour were spotted catching up outside the 2025 US Open. The pair shared a warm exchange before heading in to watch the matches.

Wintour Does A Major Shake-Up At Vogue

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Chloe Malle Takes the Reins at Vogue

Wintour has been making headlines for other reasons as well. Wintour has chosen her successor at Vogue, officially passing the reins of U.S. editorial to longtime protégé Chloe Malle. The 39-year-old digital editor has been named U.S. editorial director, stepping into the role Wintour vacated in June. Reporting directly to Wintour, Malle begins her new chapter immediately.

“Warmth, joy, experience, and keen vision are what Vogue will thrive on through the years ahead,” Wintour said in a statement praising her successor.

Wintour Steps Down After Nearly Four Decades

The announcement comes after Wintour, 75, revealed in June that she would step down as editor-in-chief after leading Vogue for nearly 37 years. Widely credited with transforming the magazine into the world’s leading fashion authority, she will continue to serve as Condé Nast’s Chief Content Officer and Vogue’s Global Editorial Director.

Her decision marks the end of an era while ensuring she continues to influence the brand’s global vision.

A New Era for Vogue Begins

Malle’s appointment comes just ahead of New York Fashion Week, set for Sept. 11–16, and signals both continuity and change at the iconic fashion title. Last month, she emerged as the frontrunner in a selection process overseen by Wintour and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch.

For many in the industry, her rise represents a seamless balance between honoring Vogue’s storied past and embracing a fresh editorial vision. With Malle stepping into her new role, Vogue enters a new era while Wintour continues to shape its global identity.

Jackman Embraces New Beginning After Divorce

(Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions ) Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance is still going strong following his divorce. Seven months after confirming their relationship with a hand-in-hand dinner outing in Santa Monica, a source told People the couple has built a “good foundation.”

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 50, were most recently seen holding hands at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he proudly supported her One Night Only performance at Tanglewood Music Center alongside Kelli O’Hara.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Australian actor Hugh Jackman and US actress Sutton Foster

Though the former Music Man co-stars tend to keep their relationship private, they were also spotted in May walking hand-in-hand in New York City, while Jackman was performing in the Off-Broadway play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class.

Their romance began after both had gone through divorces. Jackman separated from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

