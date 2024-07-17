HR Derby anthem singer Ingrid Andress says she was drunk

After a extensively panned efficiency of the U.S. nationwide anthem on the MLB Dwelling Run Derby, nation singer Ingrid Andress apologized Tuesday and stated she was drunk.

“I am checking myself right into a facility at this time to get the assistance I would like,” she posted on social media. “That was not me final evening. I apologize to MLB, all of the followers, and this nation I like a lot for that rendition.”

Main League Baseball is just not commenting, spokesperson Matt Bourne stated. A consultant for Andress stated there shall be no further remark presently.

Andress, 32, is the daughter of former main league energy and conditioning coach Brad Andress, who labored for the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Ingrid Andress has been nominated for 4 Grammys, together with Finest New Artist in 2021.

On Monday evening, Andress belted an a cappella model of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” an extremely difficult track to sing. Clips of her less-than-popular rendition at Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas, have since made the rounds on social media.

Andress started her profession as a Nashville songwriter earlier than signing a deal for her personal music and releasing her debut album in 2020. She launched a sophomore album in 2022 and on social media has been selling a brand new single that was scheduled to be launched subsequent week.

This is not the primary time a efficiency of the nationwide anthem has been panned. Within the pantheon of controversial renditions of the nationwide anthem at sporting occasions, Roseanne Barr’s efficiency at a 1990 San Diego Padres recreation and Fergie’s on the 2018 NBA All-Star Recreation resulted in equally adverse reactions.

Nation singer and Texas native Cody Johnson carried out the nationwide anthem and not using a hitch earlier than Tuesday evening’s All-Star Recreation. Johnson walked towards the microphone between the mound and residential plate on the dwelling of the Texas Rangers carrying a white cowboy hat and cream-colored blazer. He eliminated the hat simply earlier than he began singing and raised it in his proper hand a number of instances alongside the way in which.

Good Horse, the Canadian duo of Katie Rox and Brandi Sidoryk, sang the anthem for that nation earlier than Johnson’s efficiency. The harmony-filled model went easily as properly.

Johnson, 37, had already thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Area earlier this season earlier than drawing the task for the anthem.

Info from The Related Press was used on this report.