How WELL3 is Transforming Health and Wellness with DePIN

WELL3 is a brand new challenge that’s taking a novel strategy to well being and wellness by integrating Decentralized Bodily Infrastructure Community (DePIN), Decentralized Identification (DID), and AI programs. Let’s discover the challenge in additional element.

The platform has 1 million pre-registered customers anticipating its launch. WELL3’s mission is to boost well-being by means of safe, data-empowered well being journeys. By leveraging DePIN, blockchain, and AI analytics, WELL3 claims a customized consumer expertise that’s securely authenticated, whereas fostering a group the place hundreds of thousands unite of their pursuit of well-being.

This strategy ensures knowledge possession and safety requirements, mixing AI insights to tailor wellness options that align with their imaginative and prescient of a safe and health-conscious future.

Key milestones and achievements

The WELL3 group is expansive. With their assist, the platform has achieved a number of achievements.

Public Sale: In seven days, the general public sale registered a complete worth locked (TVL) of 15,237.2 ETH or $55M USD. Furthermore, over $5 Million was raised by means of seed spherical and NFT gross sales.

WELL ID: After the announcement of the launch of WELL3 Ring, a wearable that converts private wellness metrics into on-chain knowledge, over 900,000 customers signed up for its corresponding NFT whitelist, and registered on the WELL3 ecosystem.

WELL3 NFT challenge: Since its launch on February 10, 2024, Well3NFT has ascended to change into the most important NFT assortment on the opBNB chain, with over 324,000 house owners and eight million NFTs created by April 27, 2024.

Transactions: Over $17m transactions have been created on WELL3.

Collaborations: WELL3 has established partnerships with entities together with Animoca Manufacturers, AWS, Samsung, The Spartan Group, Blocore, Fenbushi Capital, Newman Group, Soul Capital, XY Finance and Lumoz.

Strategic alliance: WELL3 has fashioned a strategic alliance with chains corresponding to Polygon, Solana, Base, Ton, Avalanche, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Sei, Algorand, Blast and telos. This collaboration is to make sure that customers profit from a multichain and scalable ecosystem, enhancing the general performance and attain of WELL3's choices.

Key options of WELL3

In abstract, WELL3 is taking a brand new strategy to well being knowledge administration underneath the DePIN framework.

Knowledge decentralization: Well being knowledge is securely processed inside the DePIN system This course of inside Trusted Government Environments (TEE) powered by Amazon Net Companies (AWS) makes certain consumer knowledge stays non-public and secured.

Rewarding wearables for enhanced wellness: WELL3 introduces a line of wearables, beginning with a wise ring geared up with sensors and algorithms that gives a complete view of a person's well being. Customers can earn WELL tokens by means of energetic participation and consenting to share their anonymized well being knowledge. This token-based ecosystem boosts consumer engagement by rewarding wholesome behaviors and knowledge sharing, and in addition ensures that customers have a stake within the governance and ongoing improvement of the platform.

Full possession over private knowledge: By leveraging WELL3's DePIN and DID applied sciences, customers have full possession over their private data and knowledge, and are additionally safeguarded in opposition to unauthorized entry, knowledge breaches, and frauds.

Multichain: WELL3's multichain framework spans a number of blockchain platforms together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Blast, and TON. This protection permits WELL3 to leverage varied networks, guaranteeing that customers can work together with the WELL3 ecosystem throughout a number of platforms with out limitations, facilitating a seamless and built-in consumer expertise. Moreover, this strategy can considerably scale back transaction prices by permitting WELL3 to decide on essentially the most environment friendly blockchain for particular actions.

WELL3’s multichain framework spans a number of blockchain platforms together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Blast, and TON. This protection permits WELL3 to leverage varied networks, guaranteeing that customers can work together with the WELL3 ecosystem throughout a number of platforms with out limitations, facilitating a seamless and built-in consumer expertise. Moreover, this strategy can considerably scale back transaction prices by permitting WELL3 to decide on essentially the most environment friendly blockchain for particular actions. Interoperability throughout ecosystems: Designed to combine throughout varied platforms and providers, WELL ID eliminates the necessity for a number of passwords and redundant verification processes. WELL ID offers a unified id resolution that simplifies digital interactions whereas enhancing safety.

What’s WELL token? And what does it do?

The WELL token acts as each a utility and governance token inside the WELL3 Community. It powers a community of well being ecosystem companions and their customers, functioning throughout all Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2 (L2) chains.

Extra particularly, the next are the use instances for the WELL token within the WELL3 ecosystem:

Helps the WELL3 Ecosystem as DePIN Ecosystem Rewards, well being knowledge sharing and activity-based incentives

As a reward for contributing to the WELL3’s decentralized community

Identification creation and administration of decentralised ID by way of WELL ID

Act as a forex for each digitaland bodily purchases within the WELL3 Ecosystem

Distribution of the WELL token is as follows:

Max provide: 42,000,000,000

71% of tokens to group initiatives

Lock up: The unlock schedule is unfold throughout totally different timeframes to align long-term pursuits and promote stability. WELL will unlock over the course of 24 months per the Token Launch Schedule.

Conclusion

WELL3 is incorporating superior know-how into well being and wellness, specializing in safe, data-driven approaches. With its use of DePIN, DID, and AI, WELL3 goals to supply customized well being options whereas guaranteeing knowledge safety and consumer engagement.