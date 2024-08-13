How Tom Cruise pulled off Olympic Closing Ceremony stunt – NBC Los Angeles

Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping stunt in the course of the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics was the discuss of the city as rumors swirled that he had a trick up his sleeve for the massive occasion. What many individuals might not know, nevertheless, is that it was an effort that first took motion earlier this 12 months.

It was a “Mission Unimaginable” Olympic handoff from Paris to Los Angeles because the 62-year-old actor scaled down the Stade de France to hold the Olympic flag to Los Angeles. A part of the handoff included a pre-taped video of Cruise using a bike to the Hollywood signal, which was recorded again in March.

However maintaining the stunt a secret? It was “Dangerous Enterprise” to hide the recording.

“Even our personal cameras, our safety cameras have been turned off and never recording throughout this stunt,” mentioned Jeff Zarrinnam, Chairman of the Hollywood Signal Belief.

Because the digicam pans from an up-close shot of Cruise on the Hollywood signal to zoom out for a full view, it’s revealed the enduring signal is embellished with the recognizable Olympic rings within the video.

“They only needed to do one thing spectacular, one thing with the Hollywood Signal as a result of the Hollywood Signal represents Los Angeles,” Zarrinnam mentioned.

Cruise, who does his personal stunts, was able to be on board when he heard of the concept.

“As a result of Hollywood means a lot to him,” the Chairman mentioned.

For the two-day shoot, Cruise didn’t drive to the situation.

“He flew his personal helicopter to our helipad proper on prime … of the Hollywood signal right here,” Zarrinnam revealed.

For the particular second, the film star was in a position to do one thing that sometimes isn’t allowed.

“Usually when there’s filming performed up right here, nobody is allowed to the touch the Hollywood signal,” Zarrinnam mentioned. “This was the primary time that the Hollywood signal was really touched.”

The glitz, glamour and over-the-top handoff to Los Angeles served as a preview of what’s to come back as soon as the Summer season Video games arrive within the Metropolis of Angels in 2028.