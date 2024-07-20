How To Watch WNBA All-Star Game Online: Live Stream Without Cable

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, Rolling Stone might obtain an affiliate fee.

Among the WNBA‘s prime gamers will head to Phoenix, Arizona, tonight for the sold-out 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport on the Footprint Heart. Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner, and A’ja Wilson are among the many girls’s basketball gamers competing in tonight’s annual matchup between the WNBA All-Stars and the USA Basketball Ladies’s Nationwide Staff.

Fast Solutions: The right way to Watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport On-line

After breaking information within the NCAA and competing within the WNBA, Clark, who presently performs for the Indiana Fever, will hit the court docket alongside Reese, who now performs for the Chicago Sky, on Staff WNBA — the gamers’ first time competing collectively on the identical group. “It’s clearly uncommon to have two rookies within the All-Star sport,” Clark stated earlier this week forward of the WNBA All-Star Sport, “so I feel simply get pleasure from that. Clearly the followers are tremendous enthusiastic about it. I feel it’s simply actually good for the W.”

Right here’s the place basketball followers can watch and stream the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport livestream, even when they’ve minimize their cable TV.

The right way to Watch 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport On-line With out Cable

Airing reside on ABC, the WNBA All-Star Sport will even be obtainable to look at with the under reside TV streaming providers. Take a look at our full streaming information (together with the best way to watch the All-Star Sport without spending a dime).

Stream WNBA All-Star Sport on DirecTV Stream

In the event you’ve minimize the twine and need to watch the WNBA All-Star Sport tonight, you may stream the basketball sport with a reside TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. The streamer’s base bundle carries the All-Star Sport on ABC, and boasts 90+ channels general. Plans begin at $79.99 a month, however you may watch the WNBA All-Star sport free with a five-day trial earlier than paying for the month-to-month subscription.

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream is among the most complete reside TV streaming providers with as much as 160+ channels, together with native channels, regional sports activities networks, and all standard nationwide channels. Packages begin at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions begin with a five-day free trial.

Stream WNBA All-Star Sport on fuboTV

We additionally suggest fuboTV for watching tonight’s 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport livestream with out cable. A fuboTV plan consists of many of the native networks you want, together with ABC, together with as much as 191 channels in its Professional subscription bundle. Plans begin at $79.99 a month, and even embrace a seven-day free trial. It’s a stable streaming choice for watching upcoming reside sports activities, together with the upcoming Summer time Olympics.

fuboTV fuboTV affords up 275+ channels, with a ton of sports activities and native stations included in its plans. Packages begin at $79.99 per thirty days, with a seven-day free trial to begin.

Stream the WNBA All-Star Sport on Sling TV

Sling TV makes streaming the WNBA All-Star Sport straightforward with its Sling Blue plan, which helps you to stream native channels like ABC with out cable. There’s no free trial, nevertheless it’s among the many most inexpensive streaming service choices obtainable proper now. Packages run $45 a month, however new subscribers can get their first month at a steep low cost for as little as $20.

Sling TV Sling is among the most inexpensive reside TV streaming providers, with packages often beginning at $40 a month. You may stand up to 46 channels within the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus extra with Sling’s add-ons.

Stream WNBA All-Star Sport on Hulu + Reside TV

From reside sports activities and native broadcasts to new releases, Hulu + Reside TV is a contender for the most effective streaming bundle on the town. It comes with every little thing on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, and in addition carries native TV stations like ABC to look at tonight’s WNBA All-Star sport on-line. Packages begin at $76.99 a month, and embrace a three-day free trial.

Hulu + Reside TV Hulu + Reside TV bundles collectively all of Hulu’s personal content material, together with over 95 reside TV channels that make it a cinch to look at most video games on-line. Subscriptions additionally embrace ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra price. Hulu + Reside TV prices $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

The right way to Watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport for Free

Viewers can tune into the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport tonight with out paying a cent with free trials to DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Reside TV, and fuboTV. We suggest setting a reminder so that you don’t get by chance charged when you don’t plan to proceed your streaming subscriptions.

When Is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport? Date, Time, Channel

The WNBA All-Star Sport takes place tonight, July 20, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. The sport airs reside on ABC, and is accessible to stream on-line with a reside TV streaming service.

2024 WNBA All-Star Sport Roster, Gamers

Diana Taurasi, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Grey, and Kahleah Copper will be part of Ionescu and Griner on the USA Ladies’s Nationwide Staff. Staff WNBA, meantime, options Nneka Ogwumike, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and extra. Take a look at the whole WNBA All-Star roster on WNBA.com.

The place to Purchase 2024 WNBA All-Star Sport Tickets

The WNBA All-Star Sport might have already bought out forward of tonight’s matchup, however followers can nonetheless discover obtainable tickets on a wide range of dependable ticket resale websites, together with verified resale stubs at Ticketmaster, StubHub, and TicketNetwork.

WNBA followers and Rolling Stone readers can rating $20 off orders of $200+ on Vivid Seats with the promo code RS2024; or, use promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 for $10 off eligible $250+ orders at SeatGeek earlier than tonight’s All-Star Sport.