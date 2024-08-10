How to watch USA women’s basketball in Olympic gold medal game – NBC Connecticut

The U.S. ladies’s basketball crew has an opportunity to shut out the 2024 Olympics with a historic title.

Within the last occasion on the Paris Video games slate earlier than Sunday’s Closing Ceremony, the US will meet France within the ladies’s basketball gold medal sport. The People, who’re seven-time-defending Olympic champions, will attempt to change into the primary crew in any sport to ever win eight straight golds.

Crew USA entered the competitors in Paris having not dropped a single Olympic contest since all the best way again on the 1992 Barcelona Video games. And head coach Cheryl Reeve’s squad hasn’t proven any actual indicators of a possible letdown in its bid for an eighth consecutive gold.

Crew USA’s A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart shared their enthusiasm for the ladies’s basketball last on the Paris Video games, as they search for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

Powered by two-time WNBA MVPs A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, Crew USA received has received its 5 video games by a median margin of 18.6 factors. The People’ closest video games have been a 13-point win over Belgium in group play and a 14-point win over Nigeria within the quarterfinals.

Because the U.S. goes for an additional Olympic title, France will likely be vying for its first-ever gold. The French have by no means received an Olympic title in basketball, although Victor Wembanyama and the lads’s crew might finish that drought towards the U.S. on Saturday.

However whatever the males’s outcome, the French ladies will nonetheless have a shot to make historical past.

France’s solely different look in an Olympic ladies’s last got here on the 2012 London Video games, the place the People rolled to a 36-point win. So, will Crew USA cruise to a record-breaking title? Or will the French shut out the 2024 Video games with a momentous upset for gold on dwelling soil?

Here is methods to watch the gold medal showdown:

When does USA ladies’s basketball play the gold medal sport vs. France?

Crew USA and France will battle for gold on Sunday, Aug. 11.

What time does the USA ladies’s basketball gold medal sport begin?

Tipoff from Bercy Enviornment in Paris is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

What TV channel is the USA ladies’s basketball vs. France gold medal sport on?

USA-France will likely be proven on NBC and Peacock.

Find out how to stream USA ladies’s basketball vs. France gold medal sport

The gold medal sport will even be accessible to stream right here:

Are there any WNBA gamers on France?

France’s roster options 4 gamers with WNBA expertise: Valériane Ayayim, Marine Johannès, Iliana Rupert and Gabby Williams. In a comeback time beyond regulation win towards Belgium within the semifinals, Williams posted a team-high 18 factors whereas Ayayim had 17 and Rupert added 15.

Williams leads France in factors (14.8) and assists (5.4) per sport, whereas Marieme Badiane is averaging a team-high 5.6 rebounds.

What number of gold medals has USA ladies’s basketball received?

Crew USA has captured 9 of the 12 gold medals which were awarded since ladies’s basketball was launched on the 1976 Montreal Video games.

What number of straight video games has USA ladies’s basketball received?

The People enter the gold medal sport using a 60-game profitable streak on the Olympics.

When was USA ladies’s basketball’s final loss?

The final time Crew USA dropped an Olympic contest was within the semifinals of the 1992 Olympics, the place the People left with bronze.

What number of Olympic medals has Diana Taurasi received?

Diana Taurasi enters the gold medal sport with an opportunity to change into the single-most-decorated basketball participant in Olympic historical past. She’s at the moment tied with former teammate Sue Chook for probably the most basketball golds with 5 apiece.