How to watch USA vs. Brazil in Olympic women’s soccer final for free

America Ladies’s Nationwide Group will tackle Brazil within the Olympic girls’s soccer last on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. ET. You’ll be able to watch the sport without cost with trials from Fubo or DIRECTV Stream, and it’ll even be out there on Sling and Peacock.
Set the primary of those three to file the match forward of time in the event you don’t plan to observe stay. Peacock will robotically add occasions as they’re accomplished to observe later. NBC can even air clips from the sport as a part of their Primetime protection Saturday night time at 8 p.m. ET.
Concerning the match:
Up to now, the USWNT received Olympic gold in 1996, 2008 and 2012. In addition they received silver in 2000 and 2020. Up to now in Paris, the crew beat Zambia 3-0, Australia 2-1, Japan 1-0 and Germany 4-1. Within the semifinal match, Group USA beat Germany a second time, though the sport was a lot nearer. After regulation play, USA scored a purpose within the first 15-minute extra time. The sport ended at 1-0.
Brazil misplaced to Japan 2-1 and Spain 2-0, however in any other case beat Nigeria 1-0 and France 1-0. Of their semifinal towards Spain, they received 4-2. Brazil’s crew has two Olympic silver medals, each received on account of dropping gold-medal matches to the US.
This 12 months’s USWNT is led by Captain Lindsey Horan.
Watch the USWNT vs. Brazil semifinal soccer match right now, Aug. 10, at 11/10c.
The place to observe:
Peacock will stay stream all occasions for all the length of the Olympics.
