The U.S. males’s basketball workforce is about to tackle Victor Wembanyama and France within the gold medal sport of the Paris Olympics, in a rematch of the title sport from Tokyo.

The gold medal sport will happen on Saturday in Paris and can air stay on NBC.

America beat Serbia and Nikola Jokic within the semifinals to make it to the gold medal sport.

Kevin Durant is looking for his fourth straight gold medal.

When is the lads’s basketball gold medal sport?

The boys’s basketball gold medal sport is about for Saturday, Aug. 10.

What time is the lads’s basketball gold medal sport?

Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Who’s taking part in within the males’s basketball gold medal sport?

The gold medal will likely be contested by Crew USA and France. The groups haven’t performed one another on this present Olympic cycle, however met within the gold medal sport in Tokyo. Crew USA received 87-82.

How one can watch the the lads’s basketball gold medal sport

The Crew USA-France males’s basketball gold medal sport will likely be broadcast on NBC and accessible to stream on Peacock.